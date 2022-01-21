Another round of bone-chilling cold tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO