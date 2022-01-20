ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget Focused on Major Tax Relief, Record Investments in Education and School Construction, Relief For Underserved Marylanders. Major Tax Relief for Maryland Retirees and Working Families. Record $8.15 Billion For K-12 Education; Record $1 Billion For School Construction Projects. Additional Relief For Underserved Marylanders;...

mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces $50 Million in Grants for Child Care Providers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will provide an additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Extension Of Open Enrollment Through Maryland Health Connection

More Than 180,000 Have Enrolled For 2022, An All-Time High. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that open enrollment will continue on Maryland Health Connection through February in light of the ongoing public health emergency. A record number of Marylanders—181,603—have enrolled in coverage for 2022 through the state’s health insurance marketplace. A surge of new enrollees fueled the 9% increase over a year ago.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Comptroller Franchot to Announce Major Changes to Tax Season

Annapolis, MD - Comptroller Franchot on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 a.m will join key agency personnel to announce major changes for the 2022 tax season designed to help Maryland taxpayers as they continue to deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual news conference will...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Governor Hogan addresses violent crime in Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) — Governor Larry Hogan says “there is nothing more important than addressing the violent crime crisis” in Maryland. During a State House news conference this afternoon, the governor renewed his push for more funding for police and tougher penalties for criminal offenders. Hogan has called out leaders in Baltimore, where the crime rate has continued to spike since 2015. He said there “are no more excuses” for lawmakers not to back his efforts.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Hogan introduces FY2023 budget

Governor Larry Hogan laid out the final budget of his eight-year tenure during a news conference Wednesday morning, spending that he said will benefit the state for years to come. “Today I can think of no better way to begin this last year, than by presenting a budget, which continues...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hogan budget proposal to include $500M for 'Re-fund the Police' initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The governor's budget proposal will include a $500 million "Re-fund the Police" initiative. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday outlined some of his priorities for the legislative session that starts Wednesday. The governor is focused on addressing escalating crime in Baltimore City, but the state's largest...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
techwire.net

Governor’s Proposed Budget Includes Technology Funding

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2022-2023 Fiscal Year state budget released Monday comes in at $286.4 billion – about 9 percent larger than last year’s model – and includes millions for technology work.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrde.com

Hogan's Budget Emphasizes Tax Relief and Law Enforcement

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday presented his Fiscal Year 2023 surplus budget. Hogan said his budget strengthens the state’s Rainy Day Fund to record levels, delivers major tax relief to retirees and working families, expands relief for vulnerable Marylanders, makes a record $8.15 billion investment in K-12 education and another record $1 billion investment in school construction, increases funding for the Maryland Park Service, fully funds Chesapeake Bay restoration, and provides record funding for addressing mental health and substance use disorders.
MARYLAND STATE
ksro.com

Governor Newsom to Propose State Budget Today

Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to present his proposed state budget for the next fiscal year today. For the second consecutive year, the state’s Legislative Analyst’s office projects the state will enjoy a surplus. This year, the surplus will total $31 billion. This weekend, the governor’s office released parts of his proposed budget, including a $2.7 billion package for COVID-19 response. Of this proposal, $1.2 billion would go toward the state’s testing programs.
POLITICS
wfmd.com

Legislation To Combat Crime Proposed By Governor Hogan

One would expand the Re-Fund The Police Initiative introduced last year. Annapolis, Md (KM) Legislation to combat crime in Maryland is being proposed by Governor Larry Hogan. At a news conference on Monday at the State House, Hogan announced the expansion of last year’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative to three years at $500-million. The expanded initiative includes $220-million for “historic salary increases and bonuses” to help police departments around the state with recruitment and retention of officers, and make their pay more competitive. There’s also $137-million for a 50% increase in state police aid to local jurisdictions, and $50-million for capital improvements tor Maryland State Police Barracks and a new tactical services building for the Special Operations Division. There’s also $37-million to fully fund victim services providers. And the package includes $30-million for Neighborhood Safety Grants to support hardware upgrades such as lighting, cameras and increases in security services for community organizations, businesses, districts and main streets.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that his Fiscal Year 2023 budget will include historic investments in public health, including record funding for the state’s local health departments. The budget will also expand support for 50,000 low-income children and 27,000 seniors in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), while providing additional resources for food banks and nonprofits. “Our budget … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments" The post Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Legislative Gazette

Gov. Hochul presents $216.3 billion Executive Budget

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul presented a $216.3 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2023 that emphasizes strengthening the health care and teaching workforces, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, clean air and water, and more funding for higher education. The proposed budget, Hochul’s first, would also create new tax cuts and...
POLITICS
