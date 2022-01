FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Investigators say the fire was unintentional and started on the stove top of the unit damaged by the fire. The fire department says one person was trapped in a nearby apartment and had to be rescued by ladder out of a window by firefighters. The Fire Chief says two of the three people taken to the hospital were transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

