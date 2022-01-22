Chicago police investigate 3 smash-and-grabs targeting ATMs within 20 minutes on Northwest Side

There was a series of smash-and-grabs on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight Friday.

All three incidents happened at currency exchanges over a 20 minute period and offenders either stole or tried to steal an ATM.

The first attempted theft was unsuccessful and happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. The second unsuccessful attempt happened just 10 minutes later at about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The third attempt was successful and happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The ATM machine at the Logan Square currency exchange was sheared right off its bolts as it was stolen.

"I came in at eight to open up and saw glass everywhere, and the ATM was missing," said manager Cynthia Hernandez.

The owner of the building targeted on North Lincoln said there was a getaway car waiting for the offenders who broke into his store. He said he gave surveillance video to police, but didn't want to release it to the public because he is afraid of copycats.

Earlier this week, surveillance video from a far Northwest Side convenience store shows burglars taking the cash register, but unable to take the ATM.

Following this morning's currency exchange burglaries, police said three men broke into a Loop Tavern liquor store in West Town and took some merchandise and cash.

Police have not said whether the overnight string of smash-and-grabs are related.

"We have our eye on that particular pattern right now to connect the dots, but it's too soon," said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Hernandez hopes the offenders are caught soon.

"If they are smart enough to do all this stuff, they are smart enough to get educated and do good things," she said. "It drives me insane."

Police say they do not have description of offenders or vehicles used. Detectives are investigating the incidents.