The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have had a delayed launch, but it has made the affordable flagship smartphones’ space quite a bit more interesting. Not only does it compete against affordable flagships like the Google Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 9, but the S21 FE’s launch price of $699 also inevitably pits it against several phones that are positioned above it — including its stablemate — the Samsung Galaxy S21 and not to mention, the Apple iPhone 13. These two handsets will definitely be on the list of people intending to spend around $700 on a new phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO