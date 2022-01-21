ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Pacific Is About To Leave The Station

Cover picture for the articleThe Uptrend In Union Pacific Is Intact And Ongoing. A look at the long-term chart of monthly Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) candlesticks makes one thing glaringly evident. This stock is in a long-term uptrend and only going higher. Based on the Q4 results, our outlook for 2022, and the stock’s price action...

Union Pacific: Falling Traffic, Rising Valuations

Traffic in 2020 was significantly lower than it was in 2014. This isn't about the pandemic. Traffic has been generally declining for years. In the ten or so months since I wrote my cautious piece about Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the shares have returned about 13.8% vs. a gain of ~14.5% for the S&P 500. I’m in the mood to look at this company again, so I’m going to look at it again. I want to try to understand if it makes sense to buy at the moment, and I'll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current levels by comparing long term traffic data to the change in stock price. I’ve gone through this with two of its competitors, and today is the day to put Union Pacific in the hot seat.
Union Pacific Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Union Pacific Corp.(UNP) delivered mixed fourth-quarter results characterized by double-digit revenue growth, albeit earnings missed consensus estimates. The company leveraged its retail franchise to generate a positive business mix and core pricing gains amid global supply chain challenges. UNP shares rose 1.08% to...
Union Pacific gains after earnings topper, Schneider National win

Union Pacific (UNP +1.7%) trades higher after recording its most profitable year ever after higher freight prices offset cost pressures. Even before the earnings report hit, UBS noted that a decision by Schneider National to use Union Pacific as it intermodal provider was a big win that shows the company is executing on the strategy of increased focus on volume growth.
Recap: Union Pacific Q4 Earnings

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.61, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Union Pacific: Ticket To Ride Economic Recovery

Union Pacific has been the backbone of the U.S. economy for several decades, and that will continue to be the case for the future. Union Pacific Railroad Company (NYSE:UNP) is one of the largest railroad companies in the U.S., and their routes connect 23 states in two-thirds of the Western U.S. Railroad companies are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and they transport more than 40% of intercity goods. Thanks to the oligarchical structure of the railroad industry in the North America, they enjoy an ultimate economic moat that protects their market share against new entrants. With the recovering economy and ever growing demand for railroad service, I expect Union Pacific to thrive for the foreseeable future. During tumultuous times like this in the market, stocks like Union Pacific are perfect to ride out the volatility and stabilize your portfolio. I believe Union Pacific provides a great investment for a long-term investor because:
Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 24% on higher industrial shipments

(Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp reported a 23.9% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company shipped more industrial chemicals, metals and forest products. The Omaha, Nebraska-based rail operator benefited from rising shipments ahead of the holiday season as an increase in industrial activity resulted in more companies shipping out products to consumers.
Trucking association chief says industry at 'edge of cliff'

American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear argued on Tuesday that the slow return to work is "exacerbating the supply chain's ability to meet demand." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," Spear explained the impact on the supply chain due to the "chronic shortage of talent," which has led to cargo sitting unused and unloaded at U.S. ports.
