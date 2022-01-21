Union Pacific Is About To Leave The Station

Union Pacific has been the backbone of the U.S. economy for several decades, and that will continue to be the case for the future. Union Pacific Railroad Company (NYSE:UNP) is one of the largest railroad companies in the U.S., and their routes connect 23 states in two-thirds of the Western U.S. Railroad companies are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and they transport more than 40% of intercity goods. Thanks to the oligarchical structure of the railroad industry in the North America, they enjoy an ultimate economic moat that protects their market share against new entrants. With the recovering economy and ever growing demand for railroad service, I expect Union Pacific to thrive for the foreseeable future. During tumultuous times like this in the market, stocks like Union Pacific are perfect to ride out the volatility and stabilize your portfolio. I believe Union Pacific provides a great investment for a long-term investor because:

