Chicago, IL

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Barrick Gold Corp., Gold Fields Ltd., AngloGold Ashanti, Royal Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 1 day ago

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corp. GOLD, Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Ltd. GFI, AngloGold Ashanti AU, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Inc. RGLD and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Inc. AUY. Industry: Mining - Gold. Link:https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1854725/5-gold-stocks-worth-a-look-from-a-prospering-industry. The prospects for the Zacks Mining...

pulse2.com

Barrick Gold Stock (GOLD): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Barrick Gold announcing the preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results, which has met its annual guidance targets for the third consecutive year.
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
resourceworld.com

Barrick meets 2021 gold production targets

Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NASDAQ] said Wednesday that despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the company has achieved it production targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary production for the full year in 2021 was 4.44 million ounces, a figure that was well within the company’s 4.4 to 4.7...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Barrick Gold

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Reuters

Barrick's Q4 gold output rises 10% powered by Nevada gold mines

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10% sequentially, helped by strong performance at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada. Toronto-listed shares of Barrick rose 3% to C$23.90. The Carlin and Cortez mines are part of Nevada Gold Mines,...
mining-technology.com

AngloGold Ashanti closes $370m deal to acquire Corvus Gold

AngloGold plans to initially develop the Corvus’ North Bullfrog project in Nevada. AngloGold Ashanti has concluded the takeover of Canada-based mineral exploration company Corvus Gold for nearly $370m in cash. According to the deal signed in September 2021, Corvus Gold shareholders received $3.24 (C$4.10) in cash per share from...
Seeking Alpha

Yamana Gold: Trading At A Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield North Of 10%

Yamana Gold has exceeded its 2021 production guidance and is aiming to keep its production level stable at approximately 1 million gold-equivalent ounces per year. I would like to start this article with a confession. Until a few years ago, I couldn't care less about Yamana Gold (AUY). The company's balance sheet was stretched, there were some investments that I wasn't too impressed with and for the better part of the past 15 years; I ignored Yamana Gold. That changed a few years ago when the company got its act together. The balance sheet was cleaned up, the company started to do some interesting acquisitions and Yamana as a whole has completed converted itself in a reliable gold producer. Yes, Yamana is still over-exposed to South America but at its asset base is somewhat more diversified and the acquisition of the Wasamac project could prove to be a good deal.
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.89 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick Gold CEO says gold is not overvalued

Mark Bristow, president and chief executive officer at Barrick Gold Corp., discusses his goals for Saudi Arabia, risks to gold prices and his business strategy. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe" from the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD carves well-defined monthly opening range below resistance- breakout pending. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices surged into the...
Reuters

Barrick Gold CEO says demand for metals will remain solid

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) said on Wednesday he expects solid demand for metals in the long-term, but cautioned copper will face supply constraints. "I think we are in for long, solid demand for metals," Mark Bristow told a mining forum in Riyadh...
Seeking Alpha

Sandstorm Gold highlights record revenue, gold ounces sold in 2021

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) says it sold ~67.5K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues totaling $114.8M for FY 2021, both representing company records. During Q4, Sandstorm says it sold ~16.6K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues of $29.8M. Q4 preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion totaled $3.7M,...
Seeking Alpha

Corvus Gold shareholders OK AngloGold takeover

Corvus Gold (KOR +0.6%) says a majority of its shareholders voted in favor of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +0.2%) proposed acquisition of the 80.5% of shares it does not already own. Corvus is developing three projects in Nevada's Beatty district that are in close proximity to or contiguous with AngloGold exploration...
