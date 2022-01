U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds rebounded on Thursday as some traders tried to pick out some more heavily sold-off segments. On Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), rose 0.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.5% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO