3 Super Regional Banks That Look Super Charged After Earnings

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 1 day ago

Investments during the pandemic have set these banks up for growth. The prospect of rising interest rates and more hawkish monetary policy is viewed as a bullish sign for financial stocks. However, many of the “big banks” look to have a lot of growth already priced in. On the other end...

www.investing.com

Investopedia

Bank of America Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) posted a sharp rebound in quarterly profits in 2021, driven by the bank's release of giant loan loss reserves built up earlier to cover potential defaults amid the shock caused by COVID-19. The rebound in revenue, however, has been much weaker because low interest rates make it harder to generate interest income. That's likely to change as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates at least three times in 2022.
MarketWatch

Stocks end mixed after weak retail sales, bank earnings

Stocks posted a mixed finish Friday after December retail sales showed an unexpected drop and as investors digested results from major banks as earnings season got under way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 202 points, or 0.6%, to close near 35,912, while the S&P 500 rose around 4 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,663. The Nasdaq Composite closed near 14,894, up around 87 points, or 0.6%. All three major indexes lost ground for the week, with the Dow off 0.9% and the Dow and Nasdaq each down 0.3%.
TheStreet

Are the Bank Stocks Buys After Kicking Off Earnings Season?

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report are mixed on Friday, after the banks kicked off earnings season. They did so alongside JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, which is down the most among the trio as it’s lower by more than 5% on Friday after reporting earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
