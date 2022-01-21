ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study finds blood cancer may stop by targeting bone cells

 1 day ago

New York [US], January 21 (ANI): A new study has found that to stop acute myeloid leukaemia, one of the deadliest blood cancers, targeting neighbouring bone cells may be a better strategy. The study has been published in the 'Cancer Discovery Journal'. Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is one of...

Asia Media

Signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer cells could provide new target for treatment

Research led by scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center provides new insights into molecular “crosstalk” in pancreas cancer cells. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, identifies vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied for several different types of cancer. It was led by Dr. Caius Radu, a UCLA professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreatic cancer surgeon.
thefreshtoast.com

CBD Restricts Tumor Growth In Cancer Patients, Finds New Study

There are already several promising studies that point towards CBD being effective especially when used in complement with other conventional cancer therapies. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The Big C is a serious condition that plagues major populations around the world. According to...
technologynetworks.com

Targeting Metabolic Vulnerabilities in Malignant Cancer Cells

Metabolic differences could explain why some metastatic breast cancer cells rapidly generate tumors after migrating from primary tumors to the brain, while others linger for months or years before forming these secondary tumors, UT Southwestern scientists report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Metabolism, highlight metabolic vulnerabilities in malignant cells that could eventually lead to new cancer therapies.
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy combination may benefit patients with non-small cell lung cancer resistant to single immunotherapy

A combination of two drugs that open the floodgates to an immune system attack on cancer curtailed tumor growth in some patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that was resistant to a single immunotherapy agent, results from a recent clinical trial show. The addition of radiation therapy to the two-drug regimen did not improve outcomes, however, researchers at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and other centers report in a new study.
MedicalXpress

Scientists find potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for lung cancer

Chinese scientists recently reported the key role in tumor survival played by a histone-acetylation-regulated long noncoding RNA called lysosome cell death regulator (LCDR), providing a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for lung cancer. Led by Prof. Gao Shan from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology of the Chinese...
FIRST For Women

These Herbs Can Help Protect Your Body Against Cancer Cells, Study Finds

When it comes to making sure my health is in tip-top shape, I try to take the natural route as often as possible. Drinking tea and simply getting enough sleep are my tried and true ways of staying healthy, but I also love cooking with fresh herbs. They add flavor and a health boost to my meals — and new research reveals that thyme and oregano (my favorite herbs!) actually have anti-cancer properties.
verywellhealth.com

What Does Cancer Smell Like?

The earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better your outlook. Researchers are always trying to find ways to detect cancer at an early stage. However, early detection can be challenging as some cancers only start to show symptoms at a very advanced stage. Researchers are currently exploring the possibility of detecting the odor of cancer to help reach a diagnosis sooner.
Nature.com

A BAFF ligand-based CAR-T cell targeting three receptors and multiple B cell cancers

B cell-activating factor (BAFF) binds the three receptors BAFF-R, BCMA, and TACI, predominantly expressed on mature B cells. Almost all B cell cancers are reported to express at least one of these receptors. Here we develop a BAFF ligand-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and generate BAFF CAR-T cells using a non-viral gene delivery method. We show that BAFF CAR-T cells bind specifically to each of the three BAFF receptors and are effective at killing multiple B cell cancers, including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), multiple myeloma (MM), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), in vitro and in vivo using different xenograft models. Co-culture of BAFF CAR-T cells with these tumor cells results in induction of activation marker CD69, degranulation marker CD107a, and multiple proinflammatory cytokines. In summary, we report a ligand-based BAFF CAR-T capable of binding three different receptors, minimizing the potential for antigen escape in the treatment of B cell cancers.
MedicalXpress

New graft strategy may improve outcomes for blood stem cell recipients

Removing one type of T cell from donor blood used for stem cell grafts could greatly reduce a serious complication called graft-versus-host disease in patients with leukemia, according to a new study. Published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the study reports that only 7% of leukemia patients who...
