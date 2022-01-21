Study finds blood cancer may stop by targeting bone cells

B cell-activating factor (BAFF) binds the three receptors BAFF-R, BCMA, and TACI, predominantly expressed on mature B cells. Almost all B cell cancers are reported to express at least one of these receptors. Here we develop a BAFF ligand-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and generate BAFF CAR-T cells using a non-viral gene delivery method. We show that BAFF CAR-T cells bind specifically to each of the three BAFF receptors and are effective at killing multiple B cell cancers, including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), multiple myeloma (MM), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), in vitro and in vivo using different xenograft models. Co-culture of BAFF CAR-T cells with these tumor cells results in induction of activation marker CD69, degranulation marker CD107a, and multiple proinflammatory cytokines. In summary, we report a ligand-based BAFF CAR-T capable of binding three different receptors, minimizing the potential for antigen escape in the treatment of B cell cancers.

