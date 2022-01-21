ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Madewell Enhances Resale Program with ‘Clean Out Kits’

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmBIO_0dru6upO00

Madewell is making it easier for consumers to rid their closets of unwanted jeans.

The retailer, which expanded its resale program Madewell Forever with ThredUp ’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology in 2021, recently introduced “clean out kits” as another way for consumers to sustainably recycle unwanted garments.

Each kit, which are available at Madewell stores and online at MadewellForever.com, includes a free shipping label that can be used on any box. Consumers can load up their packages with women’s clothing, handbags, footwear, and accessories by any brand, and then drop it off at a USPS or FedEx location. Packages can weigh up to 30 lbs.

Customers receive $20 off new jeans from Madewell for each pair they send in. Consumers also have opportunities to earn shopping credit in exchange for any other clothing that “makes the cut” or is resold on ThredUp.

Madewell notes that only 50 percent of items in the average kit qualify to be listed on the resell site. The rest is responsibly recycled. For items to qualify, they must show no signs of wear, including pulling, fading and shrinkage, no damage and no alterations.

Brands and retailers are working to eliminate the barriers and hurdles that prevent textile recycling. Size-inclusive underwear brand Parade announced last week that it will provide consumers with free biodegradable bags and prepaid shipping labels to return clean, used underwear from any brand in exchange for a 20 percent discount on their next purchase. With the help of Parade’s recycling partner TerraCycle, the garments will eventually be turned into new products such as insulation, furniture and bedding.

In 2019, Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program established a partnership with Zappos to promote denim recycling. The arrangement continues to allow consumers to mail in unwanted jeans made with at least 90 percent cotton to Blue Jeans Go Green via a Zappos For Good prepaid shipping label. The jeans are converted to natural cotton fiber insulation for buildings.

Madewell Forever has collected almost 125,000 pairs of jeans via its trade-in program since the launch last July. Through the resale platform, Madewell and ThredUp aim to double the life span of each recirculated garment and have set a goal of collecting one million pairs of denim by 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why One Gen Z-Led Retailer is Limiting Orders Per Customer

Responsible consumption habits are a crucial component of sustainability—and one young retailer is making it her mission to train consumers accordingly. Though online retailer Toward just launched in August last year, it’s setting a bold precedent that it hopes established retailers will follow: On Jan. 10, it put a cap on the number of orders a customer can place each year. By requiring customers to log in to make a purchase, the platform is able to ensure that no more than 12 orders in a year—which averages one order per month—will be placed by the same customer. By limiting orders, as...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Soorty Teams with Haelixa to Trace Recycled Cotton

A traceable supply chain is becoming the marker of companies serious about sustainability. Cone Denim traces its cotton with Oritain’s auditing methods combining forensic science and statistics.  Meanwhile, brands like Reformation and 7 For All Mankind are turning to FibreTrace’s technology that embeds traceable, scannable pigments directly into the fabric of their jeans. But with circularity gaining importance, mills are seeking solutions to trace recycled fibers. Vertically integrated denim manufacturer Soorty recently teamed with Swiss technology company Haelixa Ltd. to trace and support claims related to the recycled cotton used in its denim products. Haelixa’s DNA marker allows tracing from virgin or recycled...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Big-Name Shoe Brands Failing on Deforestation

Major footwear brands undermine global climate goals by not taking even “the most basic step” against deforestation, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Textile Recycling#Thredup#Raas#Madewellforever Com#Parade#Terracycle#Cotton Incorporated#Zappos#Blue Jeans Go Green
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 2,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings, then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too  far from reach, the retailer marks down over 2,000 styles in a low-key designer clearance sale. So you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

American Exchange Group to Acquire Aerosoles

American Exchange Group (AX Group), which designs accessories and facilitates manufacturing and distribution for brands, has finalized a deal to acquire Aerosoles. The new partnership is expected to help expand the footwear brand’s category assortment and distribution channels. Aerosoles is sold in over 40 countries and in retailers such as Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s, Saks Off 5th, DSW, Zappos and Belk. Aerosoles previously launched a distribution partnership with American Exchange Group in July. The two entities are collaborating on a strategy to launch a collection for off-price channels slated for spring of 2022. AX Group has previously created footwear for brands such...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Used Underwear? Parade Will Give You a Discount

The intimates brand will offer U.S. customers a 20 percent discount on their next purchase if they participate in its recycling program. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recycling
Sourcing Journal

Fashion For Good Launches Consortium Dedicated to Dry Textile Processing

A new initiative once again turn fashion supply chain competitors into collaborators. On Tuesday, global accelerator Fashion For Good, which focuses on innovations in sustainability, launched D(R)YE Factory of the Future, a consortium project that aims to accelerate the shift from wet to mostly dry textile processing. “Dry” textile processing refers to technologies that use little water, less energy and are effluent-free. Textile processing is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in the supply chain. A recent report from Water Witness International (WWI), a U.K.-based organization focused on sustainable water resource management, found evidence of water pollution in certain African countries that support...
ENVIRONMENT
Times News

‘Get Organized Month’ Cleaning out your closet clutter

Slim down your sweatshirt pile. Trim your t-shirt collection. HeckT whittle down that Zoom wardrobe. Now that 2022 is here, it’s time to put your closet on a diet as you exercise your ability to organize!. Everyone knows the top New Year resolution is to get fit and lose...
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Blue Cast: Robert Antoshak on Fashion’s Sustainability Misinformation

With the rise of the sustainability conversation in the apparel industry has come the fairly universal desire to own the narrative around environmental impact. But fiber, textile and apparel consultant Robert Antoshak notes that the level of understanding about the production of fibers and agriculture—topics that are integral to sustainability—varies greatly throughout the supply chain. According to Bob, most apparel sourcing and brand-side executives have not personally visited a cotton field or a fiber production facility. And this lack of firsthand experience leads to some knowledge gaps. For instance, polyester has skirted some scrutiny in recent years by promoting the idea...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

How Levi’s Uses Digital Methods to Preserve Historic Denim

It took the Levi Strauss archives team one month and 12,000 photos to bring Levi’s historic denim collection to the virtual world. The company’s “virtual vault” marked its first crossover into the digital space—an initiative that Tracey Panek, historian and director at Levi Strauss & Co. archives describes as a long time coming. Levi’s “crossed the digital divide” in 2014 with the initiative, which showcased its entire physical portfolio of denim artifacts in virtual format, making the designs accessible to creatives around the world. During the “Documenting the History of Fashion in 3D” webinar organized by professional education hub Motif on...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Archroma and Jeanologia Develop Eco Solution for Fabric Washing

A new joint project between finishing technology firm Jeanologia and specialty chemicals manufacturer Archoma takes aim at one of denim fabric finishing’s most water-intensive and pollutant processes. The duo’s eco-conscious denim cleaning alternative combines Archroma’s aniline-free Pure Indigo Icon dyeing system with Jeanologia’s water-free and chemical-free G2 Dynamic finishing technology during the mercerizing stage of jean production. Mercerizing, which takes place after weaving, traditionally consists of treating the fabric with caustic soda to obtain a more lustrous, flat, and less reddish blue and black denim. Multiple highly water-intensive washings are required to restore optimal fabric pH and remove unfixed dyestuff and any...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
ENVIRONMENT
whowhatwear

These 2022 Trends Are All Over Reformation and Madewell

I don't know about you, but I'm incredibly loyal to my favorite brands because I know I can rely on the quality, fit, and price point. Reformation and Madewell both fall into this category, as I've been buying from them for years on end and have never been disappointed. Since I know our readers are also fans, I decided to sift through the sites with an eye toward 2022 trends.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

C&A Splits with Mustang to Focus on Own Denim Brand

After opening its own jeans production facility in Germany last year, European fashion retail chain C&A announced it will cut ties with longstanding denim brand partner Mustang. Currently, Mustang products are offered in the women’s, men’s and boys’ departments in 503 C&A stores throughout Europe and online. By August, Mustang will exit 303 C&A stores, and will finalize its termination by next year. The move comes after what C&A considers a successful four-year partnership, with Mustang helping the retailer attract new customers and increase sales. “With Mustang, C&A has achieved the goal of appealing to new target groups and strengthening the jeans...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s Initiatives Accommodate Differently Abled Individuals

With more consumers aware of  inclusivity, fashion is becoming more accessible to the differently abled community. This month, Pakistan-based denim mill AGI Denim launched two initiatives in support of individuals with disabilities, including braille-embroidered garments and sign language training for employees. In honor of World Braille Day on Jan. 4, the mill designed denim apparel featuring braille-embroidered artwork with uplifting messages for the visually impaired. Using 3D embroidery and laser printing, AGI created a light wash denim kimono with tactile elements that both visually impaired and sighted individuals can enjoy. Kimonos were distributed to the visually impaired community in Karachi in...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Think ‘Grandmillennial’ and ‘Japandi’ for Home Decor in 2022: Report

Home, no matter how individuals define it, is a place for relaxation and self-expression. And design is critical in achieving these qualities. “Our home should be a sanctuary that helps us recharge from the stresses of daily life,” said Trendalytics. “This year, interior trends are all about bringing balance to our living spaces with warm colors, natural textures and intentional decor.” In the “Top 100” trend report, Trendalytics explores what’s to come in 2022 across various consumer markets, including home and lifestyle. Using November 2021 data, the product intelligence company says the trends selected exhibit “continued or stable growth” over the next...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

NPD: Retail Needs Shoe Shoppers to ‘Participate in Experiences’ Again

The ongoing pandemic is making it difficult for shoe sellers to figure out what U.S. shoppers want. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Non-Fungible Fashion: What NFTs Mean for Sneaker Resale, Sizing Tech, Luxury Lawsuits and More

From StockX and Gap to Hermès, Nike and more, fashion companies are chasing NFTs into a brave new world. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy