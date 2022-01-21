ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday 5: More Cup drivers look to run races outside of NASCAR in 2022

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam owners are allowing — and even encouraging — their drivers to compete in races outside of NASCAR this year after Kyle Larson did so and won the Cup championship last season. The result is that fans should have more chances to see Cup drivers at local...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Motorsport.com

Harrison Burton: "Big responsibility" driving for Wood Brothers

Burton, the 21-year-old son of former NASCAR star Jeff Burton, is taking the helm of the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford this season. The Wood Brothers – founded in 1950 – is the longest continuously operating Cup Series team in NASCAR history. The team has fielded Fords for many of the sport’s greatest stars, including A.J. Foyt, David Pearson, Neil Bonnett, Ricky Rudd and Bill Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR 2022: All Cup Series teams and drivers in the field for this season

With just one month left before it commences, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is already being billed as one of monumental change. With the debut of NASCAR's Next Gen car serving as the tip of the iceberg, the expectation is that this coming season will be one that brings stock car racing into the future and sets the standard for a new era of innovative cars and the stars that drive them.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Harrison Burton
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR: Concerns arising ahead of Daytona 500?

Could we be looking at the smallest ever field for the Daytona 500 to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season next month?. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway in a month, as we are already nearly two and a half months into the offseason between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
MOTORSPORTS
#Race Car#Race Track#Real Racing#Joe Gibbs Racing#Xfinity#Camping World Truck#Iracing#Nbc Sports
racer.com

Martha Earnhardt dies at age 91

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt racing family, has died. She was 91 years old. Her Dec. 25 passing was confirmed Sunday morning by grandchildren Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening,”...
INSTAGRAM
MotorAuthority

Paralyzed racer makes a comeback

Almost four-years after a racing accident left IndyCar driver Robert Wickens paralyzed, he is making a comeback on the track with Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai Motor North America. He will pilot the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the season-opening International Motor Sports Association Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway on January 28.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

The Money Team to make Daytona 500 debut?

The new NASCAR team attached to Floyd Mayweather has secured a driver and car. The Money Team Racing has been looking to join the sport since 2018. In 2019, the team website surfaced, showing them entering the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 2020, their LinkedIn page was updated several...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch searching for new sponsor in last season with M&M's

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Kyle Busch went from studio to studio in usual preseason form Tuesday and Wednesday, posing for photos and doing interviews. It was his last time doing so in his usual M&M’s colors. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in late December that Mars Wrigley would not sponsor...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
ESPN

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to enter NASCAR Hall of Fame with father on his mind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. recognized early he would never be a seven-time NASCAR champion like his dad. It was unrealistic to believe he would match the late Dale Earnhardt on the track. The Intimidator was tough as nails, didn't tolerate any nonsense and built a winning résumé that made him a first-ballot Hall of Famer in NASCAR's 2010 inaugural class.
MOTORSPORTS
The Daily South

Bojangles Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction with Free Dirty Rice

Bojangles is celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s impending induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame by giving away the racing legend's favorite fixin'—Dirty Rice—for free!. That's right y'all. From Thursday, January 20, through Sunday, January 23, customers can cash in by placing an order through the all-new Bojangles App. Simply add an individual Dirty Rice to your cart and use the code "DALE" to receive the fan-favorite fixin' for free.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Johnson: “I feel I’ll be much more competitive on ovals”

The NASCAR great had a predictably tough rookie IndyCar season in 2021, getting to grips with road and street courses in his Carvana-backed Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, but this year expands his schedule to take in all rounds on the calendar. That will of course include his forte, oval racing, and...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another celebrity announcement looming?

After more than two years of speculation, could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season finally mark the entry of Floyd Mayweather Jr.?. A year after the NASCAR Cup Series saw the addition of both Pitbull (Trackhouse Racing Team) and Michael Jordan (23XI Racing) as celebrity team owners, we could finally see legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. enter the sport in a similar capacity.
MOTORSPORTS

