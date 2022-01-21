ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Former Business Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay More Than $1.4M In Taxes

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2Hja_0dru1Beg00

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Former trucking business owner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than one-point-four million dollars in taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Warm of Jesup pleaded guilty last September. He admitted that he was responsible for the finances at Warm Trucking between 2013 and 2019 and that he failed to withhold income taxes and FICA taxes from his employees’ paychecks. Warm was ordered to make restitution to cover the amount that wasn’t paid to the I-R-S.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Jesup, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Warm Trucking#Fica
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy