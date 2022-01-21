Former Business Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay More Than $1.4M In Taxes

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Former trucking business owner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than one-point-four million dollars in taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Warm of Jesup pleaded guilty last September. He admitted that he was responsible for the finances at Warm Trucking between 2013 and 2019 and that he failed to withhold income taxes and FICA taxes from his employees’ paychecks. Warm was ordered to make restitution to cover the amount that wasn’t paid to the I-R-S.