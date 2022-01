AI and ML models are only as "intelligent" as the data that’s fed into them. Just over half (53%) of AI/ML models go from prototype to production, according to Gartner Inc. There are numerous factors that can make or break the success of your model, of course. For one thing, when you rely on models to grow your business, they need to be malleable to the myriad external factors that will affect your desired outcome. In other words, not all models will work in all situations, and it’s important to understand this.

