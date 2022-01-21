ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) from...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) plummeted 21.79% to $397.50 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $303.49 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflx#Overweight#Streetinsider Com Premium
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Netflix (NFLX) PT Lowered to $555 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris lowered the price target on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) to $555.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TV & VIDEOS
Zacks.com

Markets Keep Selling, Netflix (NFLX) Tumbles Hard on Q4 Guide

We had a feeling, this morning when pre-market indexes once again looked ready for a rebound, that things might turn south at some point as the trading day progressed — and that it has done. In fact, it’s something we’ve seen growing into a near-term trend: a deep sell-off in the final hour of the regular session. The Dow lost -315 points, -0.90%; the Nasdaq was -1.30%, -186 points; the S&P 500 dropped -50 points to -1.11% and the beleaguered small-cap Russell 2000 was down another -1.88% — to a new 52-week LOW.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy the current Netflix stock (NFLX) dip

Netflix stock (NFLX) is currently trading at $508.25. It has dipped by -7.61 (-1.48%) today. Here is a brief guide on where to buy the NFLX stock. Netflix stock (NFLX) has dropped since the end of October 2021 because of slowing subscriber growth. The streaming service and production company had...
TV & VIDEOS
StreetInsider.com

Analysts Continue to Lower Price Targets on Netflix (NFLX) Ahead of 4Q Earnings Report

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Since the beginning of January until yesterday, at least three Street analysts lowered their price target on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as they expect soft earnings. JPMorgan, Stifel, and MoffettNathanson all lowered price targets and today they were...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo's New Look at Netflix (NFLX) Data Implies Net Add Upside

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall reiterated an Overweight rating and $800.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) after analyzing third ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TV & VIDEOS
StreetInsider.com

