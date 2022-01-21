ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Last Word Would Like a Word

By Punch Staff
Punch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSix recipes that speak to the classic cocktail's modern relevance. That the Last Word, a now-beloved gin classic, is not an obscure footnote to cocktail history owes entirely to one person. The former Zig Zag Café bartender Murray Stenson first sampled the drink in the early 2000s, and quickly took to...

punchdrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Punch

Drink Culture Doesn’t Have a “Foodie.” Here’s Why.

The term is now the food world’s most universally maligned, but is not having an equivalent worse?. In 1980, the longtime New York Magazine food critic Gael Greene visited Paris to experience for herself a new restaurant movement spearheaded by a band of 20-something chefs who sought to sidestep the pretentiousness of France’s culinary past. That movement would soon be known as “moderne,” straying from the likes of Paul Bocuse and “nouvelle cuisine,” an ornate and delicate style of cooking that itself was a radical response to the rich “haute cuisine” long seen as the French standard.
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

Sour Cherry Negroni

London import Hawksmoor’s first New York City location opened last fall with a Sour Cherry Negroni on the menu, which has since become one of the top sellers. The riff on the classic aperitif uses acid-adjusted sour cherry juice and rosé vermouth to put a contemporary spin on the familiar template. “Our approach is simplicity and flavor without inundating guests with obscure ingredients or long-winded descriptions,” says Ciarrai Kelly, Hawksmoor’s head bartender.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Punch

Forget Your Call Drink

Miami’s El Salón has removed liquor branding from its bar in favor of a concise selection of house-blended spirits. What is a bar without a backbar full of familiar spirits labels? While house blends of bitters, vermouths, and aperitifs are an established part of many bars’ handbooks, few have taken the concept to its logical extreme—until now. El Salón, which opened in late November at Miami Beach’s Esmé Hotel, is going all in on house blends, using only its own custom recipes across its menu. No Tito’s, Hendrick’s or Don Julio here.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Word#Manhattan#Bartenders#Gin#Food Drink#Chartreuse#The Detroit Athletic Club#The Final Ward#The Naked Famous#Amor Y
Punch

The Decanter Is Hoping for a Redo

In the mid-aughts, the decanter earned a reputation as a symbol of wine's most opulent proclivities. Can a set of designs aimed at functionality endear it to today's drinkers?. When winemaker Chris Brockway and his partner, Bridget Leary, set out to create a signature Broc Cellars decanter with designer Rafi Ajl, the idea was to make something that elevated the everyday experience of drinking wine. It was their second project with Ajl, whose studio, The Long Confidence, is just down the block from their winery in Berkeley, California. The first was a handblown stubby-stemmed drinking glass conceived in the early days of the pandemic. “It’s casual, it’s not precious, it’s for daily consumption as opposed to an overly delicate experience,” Brockway says. For the decanter, the trio’s design vision focused on a more expected shape, but likewise emphasized its everyday utility. The result is a small, classically contoured decanter—with a wide base and narrow spout that opens outward at the top—constructed of 11 facets that display a scaly texture from the molding process.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
The Independent

Dietitian reveals recipe for ‘recovery lemonade’ she drinks when she’s hungover

A dietitian has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a recipe for a lemonade which she drinks every time she has a hangover. Monica D’Agostino, who is based in New York City, US, says she makes the concoction every weekend after having drunk “ten Tequila sodas” at a bar the night before.In a video, which has now been viewed more than 3.5 million times, she said the so-called “recovery lemonade” is a quick and easy way to replenish nutrients when hungover. @saltandsagenutrition Recovery Lemonade for my party people #lifehack ♬ original sound - saltandsagenutrition “The biggest reason...
FOOD & DRINKS
doublemountainchronicle.com

Words of 2022

This week’s essay has been a challenge. I started two different essays, both with two pages of handwritten notes on my yellow pad. I scrapped them both. I just did not like where they were headed. Maybe I will come back to them one day. I guess it depends on whether those topics recapture me and take me to a satisfactory place. Recently, I read an author’s commentary on a particularly good work…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

8 best blenders for super-quick smoothies and sauces

A good blender is an essential piece of kitchen kit. From smoothies to soups, baby food to cheffy sauces and every kitchen task in between, this multipurpose piece of equipment pays for itself over and over again – we promise.But with a huge choice of blenders on the market, it can be tough to pick the right one for you. There are stick blenders (also known as hand blenders) that can be used directly in a pan or container, large jug blenders, super powerful blenders to tackle hard or frozen foods, and even blenders that can heat or freeze the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy