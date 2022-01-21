The Last Word Would Like a Word

In the mid-aughts, the decanter earned a reputation as a symbol of wine's most opulent proclivities. Can a set of designs aimed at functionality endear it to today's drinkers?. When winemaker Chris Brockway and his partner, Bridget Leary, set out to create a signature Broc Cellars decanter with designer Rafi Ajl, the idea was to make something that elevated the everyday experience of drinking wine. It was their second project with Ajl, whose studio, The Long Confidence, is just down the block from their winery in Berkeley, California. The first was a handblown stubby-stemmed drinking glass conceived in the early days of the pandemic. “It’s casual, it’s not precious, it’s for daily consumption as opposed to an overly delicate experience,” Brockway says. For the decanter, the trio’s design vision focused on a more expected shape, but likewise emphasized its everyday utility. The result is a small, classically contoured decanter—with a wide base and narrow spout that opens outward at the top—constructed of 11 facets that display a scaly texture from the molding process.

