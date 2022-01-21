ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Forget Your Call Drink

By Susannah Skiver Barton
Punch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami’s El Salón has removed liquor branding from its bar in favor of a concise selection of house-blended spirits. What is a bar without a backbar full of familiar spirits labels? While house blends of bitters, vermouths, and aperitifs are an established part of many bars’ handbooks, few have taken the...

punchdrink.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Frozen Hot Chocolate Is The Drink You Need In Your Life

Sipping on a mug of hot chocolate is an essential wintertime activity, especially when the frigid temps encourage many of us to hunker down and get cozy indoors. The frothy, rich, and satisfyingly sweet libation is enjoyed all around the world. It's believed that the ancient Mayans imbibed on a more bitter and spicy version of the chocolate drink around 1500 B.C., adding chili pepper to it (per Hotel Chocolat). Even former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were said to indulge in the decadent, creamy drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gwinnett Daily Post

A drink to soothe your stomach

Smoothies are often associated with breakfast, but they actually can be enjoyed all day long. Smoothies have been around since the 1920s, when the first blender was invented by Stephen Poplawski. In 1939, the Waring blender company designed a pamphlet that came with the appliance that included fruit-based drinks. Smoothies...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Robb Report

How to Make a Widow’s Kiss, the Apple Brandy Cocktail That’ll Make You Weak in the Knees

“As the scene opens, you are up in your grandmother’s attic opening the dusty steamer trunk she brought from Europe in 1914. You reverently turn back layer upon layer of old lace and brocade … unveiling a packet of old love letters tied in silk ribbon. Ancient dried rose petals flutter down from between the envelopes. “This is what the Widow’s Kiss is like. Sweet, complex and darkly golden, thought-provoking and introspective. It is a cocktail of fall turning toward winter and it wins [my] award as the most evocative drink ever. Have one by the fire.” — Ted Haigh, Vintage Spirits...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

The Coolest Place to Drink Is Your Local Bookstore

A bookstore with a bar is easily one of mankind’s best inventions, up there with polar fleece and those potato chips that taste like ham. There’s usually a big chair, and if you do it right, you can read for hours while sipping a coffee or a glass of wine. However, bookstore bars have usually been bookstores first: The coffee is serviceable, the wine probably comes from a bag of Franzia, and the snacks tend to be mass-produced or just mediocre.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Independent

Dietitian reveals recipe for ‘recovery lemonade’ she drinks when she’s hungover

A dietitian has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a recipe for a lemonade which she drinks every time she has a hangover. Monica D’Agostino, who is based in New York City, US, says she makes the concoction every weekend after having drunk “ten Tequila sodas” at a bar the night before.In a video, which has now been viewed more than 3.5 million times, she said the so-called “recovery lemonade” is a quick and easy way to replenish nutrients when hungover. @saltandsagenutrition Recovery Lemonade for my party people #lifehack ♬ original sound - saltandsagenutrition “The biggest reason...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Popular Beverage Increases Your Odds Of Dementia

The beverages and foods we consume have a significant impact on our health. This particular drink has been associated with higher risks of dementia. Everything we put in our bodies has an effect. While some we are aware of (like high cholesterol and processed foods being bad for our heart), there are foods and drinks that have surprising effects on our bodies, ones that we wouldn’t know unless we were to look into them. According to new research, there is a direct correlation between dementia and diet soda.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Drinks to help you cut your alcohol units

If you’re merely having a damp January, rather than a dry one – that is, you are cutting down instead of cutting out – you may well be more attracted by low-alcohol than by no-alcohol drinks, which I wrote about last week. So far as wine is...
DRINKS
SPY

Put a Mug Warmer on Your Desk and Never Drink Lukewarm Coffee Again

Unless you happen to be one of those strange beings who doesn’t consume warm beverages throughout the day, the following scenario is likely familiar. You brew yourself a steaming hot cup of coffee or tea and then set it down to let it cool to a drinkable temperature. After becoming distracted by work, the TV or something else entirely, you return to a now lukewarm drink which has lost much of its original appeal. If this happens to you on a regular basis, it’s time to invest in one of the best mug warmers. The best mug warmers work by keeping...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Drinks#Food Drink#Soho House North America#Lost Boy Co#Scotch#Traditional#Versatile#The Gin Tonic
weddingsparrow.com

21 delicious drink ideas for your wedding cocktail hour

Comments (0) — Wondering what to serve your wedding guests at cocktail hour? Here's a list of 21 delicious ideas to inspire you. We know it can be tricky to choose something that is unique and pretty yet appeals to everyone so we say just go for what you love! Start with your favorite liqor and flavourings and start experimenting at home or chat to a mixologist to devise a custom cocktail. And don't forget to include a tasty virgin option for the non-drinkers and designated drivers.
DRINKS
Boston Globe

Thanks to Pedro Ximénez, you can drink your dessert

Two days before Christmas found me at the supermarket, contemplating the saddest chocolate cake in the world. The clumsy approximation of a bûche de Noël bore only a passing resemblance to the festive Yule log dessert. A decidedly ungenerous scattering of candy sprinkles dotted the frosting, while a squiggle of icing stood in for what should have been a spiral of cake rolled around whipped filling. “Maybe I should get it,” I thought. My reaction surprised even me.
DRINKS
Punch

Drink Culture Doesn’t Have a “Foodie.” Here’s Why.

The term is now the food world’s most universally maligned, but is not having an equivalent worse?. In 1980, the longtime New York Magazine food critic Gael Greene visited Paris to experience for herself a new restaurant movement spearheaded by a band of 20-something chefs who sought to sidestep the pretentiousness of France’s culinary past. That movement would soon be known as “moderne,” straying from the likes of Paul Bocuse and “nouvelle cuisine,” an ornate and delicate style of cooking that itself was a radical response to the rich “haute cuisine” long seen as the French standard.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Punch

Not Another Steakhouse Cocktail

Six recipes showcase the many guises of the modern steakhouse drink. Order a Martini at a legacy steakhouse and you’ll likely be served a conical stem filled with a cold, agitated spirit stuck to a soggy, disposable cocktail napkin. The surly bartender delivers your drink with perfectly calibrated steakhouse sassiness; you both know he could’ve made a better Martini. But in most of these establishments, you don’t come for the drinks anyway.
RECIPES
Punch

The Last Word Would Like a Word

Six recipes that speak to the classic cocktail's modern relevance. That the Last Word, a now-beloved gin classic, is not an obscure footnote to cocktail history owes entirely to one person. The former Zig Zag Café bartender Murray Stenson first sampled the drink in the early 2000s, and quickly took to the equal-parts mixture of gin, green Chartreuse, maraschino and lime juice that he first encountered in Ted Saucier’s 1951 Bottoms Up! (though it was created decades earlier at the Detroit Athletic Club). After he placed the drink on the Zig Zag Café menu in 2004, it quickly graduated from bartender handshake to cult classic to bona fide classic—and the source of countless riffs.
RECIPES
Punch

The Decanter Is Hoping for a Redo

In the mid-aughts, the decanter earned a reputation as a symbol of wine's most opulent proclivities. Can a set of designs aimed at functionality endear it to today's drinkers?. When winemaker Chris Brockway and his partner, Bridget Leary, set out to create a signature Broc Cellars decanter with designer Rafi Ajl, the idea was to make something that elevated the everyday experience of drinking wine. It was their second project with Ajl, whose studio, The Long Confidence, is just down the block from their winery in Berkeley, California. The first was a handblown stubby-stemmed drinking glass conceived in the early days of the pandemic. “It’s casual, it’s not precious, it’s for daily consumption as opposed to an overly delicate experience,” Brockway says. For the decanter, the trio’s design vision focused on a more expected shape, but likewise emphasized its everyday utility. The result is a small, classically contoured decanter—with a wide base and narrow spout that opens outward at the top—constructed of 11 facets that display a scaly texture from the molding process.
BERKELEY, CA
225batonrouge.com

Don’t forget to write in your favorites for the 2022 Best of 225 Awards

This summer, we’ll crown the winners of the 2022 Best of 225 Awards. But first: Nominations. Your write-in nominations today will 100% determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. So, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy