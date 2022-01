Oh, what we would give to have these three back together in Port Charles. Earlier last year, General Hospital shared a video on their official Instagram of Maurice Benard (Sonny), Chad Duell (Michael) and Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) dancing their hearts out behind-the-scenes to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.” Fans got a kick out of seeing the Corinthos clan back together again and now Benard has teased that we just might get to see it happen one more time.

