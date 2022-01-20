ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Loop Capital Downgrades Burlington Stores (BURL) to Sell

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded Burlington Stores (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Odeon Capital Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Buy

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Despegar.com (DESP) to Buy

Citi analyst Sergio Matsumoto upgraded Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lake Street Capital Markets Starts Arlo Technologies (ARLO) at Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets initiates coverage on Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Signet Jewelers (SIG) Reiterated Top Pick at Wells Fargo More Upside for Investors

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow reiterated an Overweight rating and $140.00 price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) on the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loop Capital#Burlington Stores#Burl#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Southern Co. (SO) to In Line

Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopra upgraded Southern Co. (NYSE: SO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Upgrades SJW Corp. (SJW) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Angie Storozynski upgraded SJW Corp. (NYSE: SJW) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSAC) and Sky Harbour LLC (SKYH) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NYSE: YSAC, YSACU, YSACW) (“Yellowstone”) and Sky Harbour LLC today that they have closed their previously announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bernstein Upgrades Plains GP Holdings, L.P (PAGP) to Outperform

Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury upgraded Plains GP Holdings, L.P (NASDAQ: PAGP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Sector Perform on Raw Headwinds

(Updated - January 21, 2022 6:37 AM EST)RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Fiserv (FISV) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $115.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crocs (CROX) PT Raised to $190 at Loop Capital After Positive Preannouncement

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine raised the price target on Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) to $190.00 (from $180.00) after management preannounced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Lowered to $100 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Anna Andreeva lowered the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $100.00 (from $150.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Buy

Stifel analyst Mark Astachan upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) from Hold to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Steven Madden (SHOO) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Hold to Buy, PT $50.00. The analyst comments "Upgrading to Buy with Upside to $50...We are raising our rating from Hold to Buy and maintaining our $50 price target on Steve Madden based on our discounted NOPAT model. We are increasingly optimistic near-term given this week’s positive pre-announcements from fellow footwear providers Caleres and Crocs. We believe the stock’s 10% decline YTD has represented a disconnect from fundamentals. Though we are aware that SHOO will have to lap stimulus from 2021, we see a consumer ready to step up purchases of fashion footwear as life returns to a closer approximation of normalcy. We expect SHOO to pass through cost increases, and we see a retail industry that is in no hurry to return to discounts. Our 2022 EPS estimate of $3.07 is 20 cents above consensus."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Upgrades Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Buy

Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik upgraded Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy