Loop Capital Downgrades Burlington Stores (BURL) to Sell

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Hold to Buy, PT $50.00. The analyst comments "Upgrading to Buy with Upside to $50...We are raising our rating from Hold to Buy and maintaining our $50 price target on Steve Madden based on our discounted NOPAT model. We are increasingly optimistic near-term given this week’s positive pre-announcements from fellow footwear providers Caleres and Crocs. We believe the stock’s 10% decline YTD has represented a disconnect from fundamentals. Though we are aware that SHOO will have to lap stimulus from 2021, we see a consumer ready to step up purchases of fashion footwear as life returns to a closer approximation of normalcy. We expect SHOO to pass through cost increases, and we see a retail industry that is in no hurry to return to discounts. Our 2022 EPS estimate of $3.07 is 20 cents above consensus."

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO