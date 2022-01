Apple launched the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models in the last quarter of 2021. The new flagships are equipped the powerful A15 Bionic chips with enhanced processing capabilities and battery life. However, the devices tend to get slow over time and we can blame errors in the system that are caused by several reasons. You might have noticed that your iPhone is not as fast as it used to be when it was considered new. This is because too much memory is hogging the true potential of the smartphone. If you are experiencing lags and stutters, this is how to clear the RAM on your new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models and boost performance.

