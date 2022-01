President Joe Biden told the nation's mayors Friday there was an immediate need to pass his Build Back Better social spending bill, in whatever form that may now take. The president, in remarks delivered in person at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' winter meeting, said that the group knows "what it means to solve real problems" and touted a number of senior administration officials with past mayoral experience, including Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

