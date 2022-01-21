Luck and Kendrick deliver 'a little bit of a shock' to boost WVU

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at the Watsco Center on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC, No. 59 Kenpom) is looking to avenge its only loss since November when it fell 65-64 at Florida State (12-5, 5-2, No. 53 Kenpom) last week and will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the series... Miami has won 10 of 11 including wins over Duke and North Carolina to sandwich the loss to FSU, which enters on a five-game winning streak and has won seven of eight... First place in the ACC is on the line as Miami enters first with Florida State just one game back. Neither team is ranked, but both could enter the AP Top 25 next week with a victory... Miami has not been ranked since 2018 while Florida State was ranked in the preseason poll... Miami enters the game 20th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.5) and 165th in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.4), 1st and 13th in conference games, while Florida State is 81st nationally in offense (108.3) and 47th in defense (95.3), 11th and 5th in conference games.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO