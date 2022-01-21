ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Luck and Kendrick deliver 'a little bit of a shock' to boost WVU

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Kendrick was concerned. So concerned, in fact, that the managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks who is dealing with an MLB lockout picked up his phone a month or so ago and called Oliver Luck to discuss a problem in college sports. "Have you been watching what's...

WTAP

Luck, Kendrick form NIL to help WVU student-athletes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two powerful West Virginia University alumni are coming together to form a new company for student-athletes. Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick are cofounders for Country Roads Trust, a name, image, and likeness company with the goal of helping WVU student-athletes. Country Roads Trust is independent of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick found Country Roads Trust

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Oliver Luck, former West Virginia quarterback and Director of Athletics, and Ken Kendrick, WVU alumnus and managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, have launched the Country Roads Trust. The trust was created to assist WVU athletes with receiving name, image, and likeness opportunities.
NFL
