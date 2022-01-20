ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London close: Stocks little changed amid light profit-taking

(Sharecast News) - London's top-flight index was little changed at the end of the session on Thursday amid light profit-taking and alongside a small advance for Sterling, although some analysts in the City said that news overnight that China had cut lending rates was well-received. The FTSE 100 closed...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
Hargreaves Serv Share News

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column touted shares of Hargreaves Services to readers, telling them that the now transformed business was "robust" and "resilient". UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Grain raises stake in Distil to 23% after exercise. IN BRIEF:...
US close: Major indices sharply lower as bond yields remain in focus

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower again on Friday as Netflix weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and bond yields eased off somewhat but remained elevated. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.30% at 34,265.37, while the S&P 500 was 1.89% softer at 4,397.94 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.72% weaker at 13,768.92.
US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, profit taking

London (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and as investors took profits. Brent crude futures were down $1.49, or 1.6%, to $86.89 a barrel by 1010 GMT. The contract earlier fell by as...
London pre-open: Profit-taking set to continue amid downdraft on Wall Street

Stocks were set for a lower open tracking losses on Wall Street and as bracers positioned themselves ahead of the US central bank's policy meeting during the following week. London's top-flight index was being called to start the session lower by 80 points at 7,505. Overnight, the major US stock...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Sell-offs hit Europe and NY set for weak open

(Alliance News) - European stocks were markedly lower midday Friday, a dour end to a difficult week for equities, as uninspiring sessions in the US and Asia hurt fragile sentiment even further. So far in 2022, markets have been uneasy about the prospect of tighter monetary policy. The US Federal...
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 21/01/2022

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -91.29 at 7493.72 points, a movement of -1.2%, showing a worrying fall in the market. Informa (INF) was a well traded share, with approximately £2,586.2m (0.290%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 10% of the companies in the FTSE...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq heads for biggest weekly drop since March 2020

* Energy weakest major S&P sector; staples lead gainers. Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ HEADS FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY FALL SINCE MARCH 2020 (0958. EST/1458 GMT) Wall Street's...
London close: Stocks end week on a down note

London stocks fell at the end of the week amid investors' jitters around the prospects for policy tightening by the US central bank and after the Office of National Statistics reported that UK retail sales cratered at the end of 2021. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.20% or 90.88 points...
LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors keep a watchful eye on inflation

* Major U.S. indexes gyrate, now all red again; Nasdaq off. * Comm svcs weakest major S&P sector; real estate leads. Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS...
SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Photo-Me mulls CEO bid; EnQuest falls

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. TheWorks.co.uk PLC, up 12% at 63.04p, 12-month range 30.23p-75.00p. Expects an "improved" annual outturn after strong Christmas trading. For the six months to October 31, the Birmingham-based stationery retailer reports a pretax loss of GBP1.0 million, narrowed from GBP4.3 million a year prior. Revenue rises 31% to GBP116.1 million from GBP88.9 million. In addition, the company says it delivered a "record Christmas".
