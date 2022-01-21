ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Intel announces $20B Ohio factory as Biden fights semiconductor shortage

By Editorials
Washington Times
 1 day ago

Intel plans to invest $20 billion in a semiconductor factory outside of Columbus, Ohio, the White House said Friday as President Biden tries to spur U.S. manufacturing to fight a global chip shortage. The White House said the new facility will create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs....

AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Intel to build $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Chipmaker Intel said Friday it will invest $20 billion to build a new factory in Ohio, an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips powering everything from phones to cars to home appliances while also signaling the giant company’s commitment to manufacturing crucial technology products in the U.S.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kenosha News.com

Biden touts plans for $20B computer chip factory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday hailed an announcement by Intel Corp. that it will construct a $20 billion factory outside Columbus, Ohio, creating 7,000 construction jobs and an additional 3,000 permanent jobs. Intel is the latest semiconductor company to announce expansion plans in the U.S. amid a global shortage of the chips used in phones, cars and video games. Chip shortages fueled by shutdowns during the pandemic have interrupted the production of new vehicles and electronic devices for more than a year. Concerns also have been raised by U.S. officials over national-security issues because many American companies depend on chips produced overseas, particularly in Taiwan, which China has long claimed as its own territory.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Biden admin unveils changes to attract foreign STEM students

The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive.The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM complete up to 36 months of academic training, according to senior administration officials. There will also be a new initiative to connect these students with U.S. businesses. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the changes before their official announcement.Homeland Security will add 22 new fields of study — including cloud computing, data visualization...
EDUCATION
PC Gamer

Biden calls Intel's plan to build $20B chip factories in Ohio 'a game changer'

Intel has announced that it will spend $20 billion on two new semiconductor factories in Ohio. The company says that the factories won't be ready to start making chips until 2025, so the news sadly won't relieve us of the chip shortage making PC gaming so hard right now (which Intel estimates will continue until next year), but it could be the start of a long term shift in chip manufacturing. Alongside the announcement, President Biden is talking up his administration's effort to alleviate the global semiconductor shortage by increasing production in the US.
OHIO STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Intel's Ohio factory will create at least 3,000 permanent jobs: Biden

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) announcement that it would spend at least $20 billion for a massive new manufacturing facility near Columbus, Ohio will result in at least 3,000 permanent jobs, President Joe Biden said on Friday. "This investment will create 7,000 construction jobs and another 3,000 permanent jobs, another sign of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Union Leader

Intel's $20B Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plant

Intel Corp. said on Friday it would invest up to $100 billion to build potentially the world’s largest chip-making complex in Ohio, looking to boost capacity as a global shortage of semiconductors affects everything from smartphones to cars. The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s strategy...
OHIO STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Intel is spending at least $20B on chip manufacturing in Ohio

Seeking to restore its edge in chipmaking technology, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has announced a whopping $20B investment for a massive new manufacturing facility near Columbus, Ohio. The company will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, on the 1,000-acre site, though it has the option to eventually expand it to 2,000 acres and up to eight fabs. Construction will begin this year and the plant should be operational by 2025.
COLUMBUS, OH
thebossmagazine.com

Intel Announces $20B Chip Plants in Ohio

Having already announced an expansion of its Malaysia chipmaking operation, Intel is bringing increased production closer to home as well. With a $20 billion investment in two chip fabrication facilities in New Albany, Ohio, Intel will break ground on what would be the largest chipmaking facility in the U.S. Construction will begin this year, with production set to begin in 2025. Intel hopes to eventually make a $100 billion investment in eight facilities in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Washington Times

Biden to break up $1.8 trillion economic bill, try to pass it in pieces

President Biden on Wednesday officially threw in the towel on his roughly $1.8 trillion social welfare and climate bill, saying he would instead break up the legislation and try to pass “big chunks.”. The pivot to a piecemeal approach on the massive bill, which was the centerpiece of the...
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden face mask giveaway a tax-paid treat for China

President Biden is planning to give away 400 million N95 face masks to the American people as a means of fighting the spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That’s “give” in quotation marks, of course. The federal government does not “give” anything away. Taxpayers pay for...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden’s hollowed out economy

As President Biden enters his second year, the American economy faces tough challenges that his woke policies have either ignored or aggravated. The economic recovery has taken a double hit from the delta variant and now omicron. Supply chain problems, empty downtown offices, inflation and frustrations with masks and shutdowns are seemingly permanent.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
WORLD

