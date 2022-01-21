ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden-Kishida 1st formal talks touch on China, nuke weapons

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their...

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
Biden talks to Japan’s Kishida amid mounting security concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a virtual summit on Friday at which they are expected to address pressing economic and security issues, including China’s growing might, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s aims in Ukraine. The online meeting...
Biden, Japan PM Kishida to Hold Bilateral Talks on Friday-White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House announced on Sunday. "The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the...
