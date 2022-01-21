Along for the Ride: Find inspiration to make your 2022 biking goals happen

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on February 8, 2022 at www.storagetreasures.com. Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online Bids END at approximately 10:00am CubeSmart #674 30W330 Butterfield Rd. Warrenville, IL. 60555 (630)393-9099: Cube#5 Murad ShaltafOnline Bids END at approximately 10:30am CubeSmart #601 3606 Gabrielle Lane Aurora, IL 60504 (630) 585-8800: Cube#317 Kamil L Taylor, Cube#612 Mark Beltran Online Bids END at approximately 11:30am CubeSmart #611 1245 S Highland Ave. Lombard, IL. 60148 (630) 620-7471: Cube#2-028 Jaime Maldonado, Cube#115 Joseph Ferriola, Cube#329 Anthony Jordan, Cube#533 Stephanie A De Castro, Online Bids END at approximately 2:00pm CubeSmart #604 1950 S. Mount Prospect Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60018 (847) 824-5110: Cube#D22 Kimberly Nei, Cube#D25 LG Cleaning, Cube#K16 LG Cleaning Online Bids END at approximately 2:30pm CubeSmart #605 1750 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL. 6007 (847) 228-9191: Cube#280 Isaac Moore NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on February 9, 2022 at www.storagetreasures.com. Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online Bids END at approximately 12:00pm CubeSmart #867 565 W Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 226-9535: Cube#163 Jasmine P Jackson, Cube#172 Andrew S Stennis, Cube#215 Knikita Jones-Martin, Cube#413 Alexis Stephens, Cube#485 Laura Jantz, Cube#566 Armoni Perryman, Cube#647 Thomas A. Weathers, Cube#773 Genese C Powell Online Bids END at approximately 12:30pm CubeSmart #5221 6000 West Touhy Ave. Suite#100 Chicago, IL 60646 (773) 756-5431: Cube#2067 Sharon Callahan, Cube#2160 Kevin Stimage, Cube#3035 Hannah Sherman Online Bids END at approximately 1:00pm CubeSmart #623 8000 South Route 53, Woodridge, IL 60517 (630) 985-5005: CUBE# 129 Raja Plaut, CUBE# 135 Simon Awuni, CUBE# 274 Robert Griffin, CUBE# 343 Trevonya McClain, CUBE# 504 Stephanie Young, CUBE# 589 Keyontea Armstrong, CUBE# 715 Robert Patton, CUBE# 718 Ariana Gutierrez, CUBE# 766 George Vela Online Bids END at approximately 1:00pm CubeSmart #869 407 East 25th Street, Chicago, IL 60616 (312) 225-0116: Cube#RV2 Jeffrey Jones, Cube#69 Jeremey McIntosh, Cube#243 Barbara Woodridge, Cube#290 Robert Harris, Cube#292 Randell Harrison, Cube#367 Efferson Williams, Cube#403 Frank Walker, Cube#467 Desmond Williams, Cube#552 Sharon Bolden, Cube#781 Tamika Stanton, Cube#783 Lisa Booker, Cube#808 Alexandre D. Du Buclet, Cube#833 Paula Harris, Cube#852 Crystal Cardiel, Cube#934 Lawrence Larkin, Cube#981 Vanessa Presley, Cube#994 Corey Reynolds, Cube#1035 Tamika Gaines, Cube#1222 Ronisha Preckwinkle, Cube#1323 Shari Newman, Cube#1468 Eric Joiner, Cube#1480 Nicole Spencer, Cube#1516 Jeremey McIntosh, Cube#1526 Latoya Ruffin Published in Daily Herald January 22, 29, 2022 (4576261) , posted 01/22/2022.

