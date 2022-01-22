California proposal would let children age 12 and older get vaccines without parents' consent

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents' consent, the youngest age of any state, under a proposal late Thursday by a state senator.

Alabama allows such decisions at age 14, Oregon at 15, Rhode Island and South Carolina at 16, according to Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who is proposing the change. Only Washington, D.C., has a lower limit, at age 11.

Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse and mental health disorders.

RELATED: Nearly 14K COVID tests left sitting out in Bay Area lab; customers still waiting for results

"Giving young people the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents' beliefs or work schedules, is essential for their physical and mental health," he said. "It's unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site."

Currently in California, minors ages 12 to 17 cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardian, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.

VIDEO: State Sen. Scott Wiener on his new COVID vaccine bill proposal for kids 12 years old and older, no parental consent

State Sen. Scott Weiner joins us to talk about his proposal on a new bill to allow children 12 and older to receive the COVID vaccine without parental consent.

Wiener's bill would lift the parental requirement for that age group for any vaccine that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That includes immunizations against the coronavirus, but Wiener said vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has also deterred vaccinations against measles and other contagious diseases that can then spread among youths whose parents won't agree to have them vaccinated.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in October announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. But it likely won't take effect until later this year and allows exemptions for medical reasons, religious and personal beliefs - though lawmakers may try to limit non-medical reasons.

RELATED: Website for free COVID test kits is here; here's how it works

Wiener's legislation is permissive, not a mandate, but any vaccination legislation has been hugely controversial in California and elsewhere.

Even before the pandemic, busloads of opponents filled the Capital and lined up for hours to protest bills lifting religious and personal beliefs for the 10 vaccines already required of school children.

And in September, more than a thousand people rallied outside the state Capitol to oppose vaccine mandates, even though lawmakers had postponed their consideration of legislation requiring that workers either be vaccinated or get weekly coronavirus testing to keep their jobs.

"This to me seems to be another example of Democrats wanting to remove parents from the equation," said Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher. "I think that's flawed policy. I think parents are vital to these decisions."

However, he thinks Wiener may have difficulty even in a Legislature overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats.

"I think there will be bipartisan support for the proposition that parents should be involved in their kids' health care decisions, in deciding what types of medical care and drugs they should be taking," Gallagher said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" why the newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation.

On Wednesday, Wiener and other Democratic lawmakers announced that they have formed a "work group" to examine ways to promote vaccines and fight misinformation.

Members include Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician who authored previous vaccine legislation; Sen. Josh Newman; and Assembly members Dr. Akilah Weber, Buffy Wicks, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Evan Low.

Wiener, joined by Pan, planned a news conference about his SB866 Friday alongside San Francisco's public health director, Dr. Grant Colfax, and several school children.

Wiener held out the examples of children who may want to get vaccinated because they currently are barred from participating in sports, band or other activities because their parents either won't or can't get them vaccinated.

Children age 5 and up are currently eligible for coronavirus vaccines, but 28.6% of those in California ages 12-17 remain unvaccinated - more than 900,000 of an eligible population of more than 3 million, or more than one in four, Wiener said.

He said those 12 and up can also consent to abortions in California, though in that case lawmakers in 1987 passed a law that would have required minors to get their parents' consent absent a medical emergency or a judge's permission. But that law was overturned by the state Supreme Court.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 205

ch
4d ago

To give an experimental vaccine to someone who is not old enough to consent is a crime....and in this instance it defines all democrats as criminals. Just like all NAZIs

Reply(10)
132
Collect
4d ago

Oh so now we will drop the legal consent in America to fit the government scams, can the buy beer and cigarettes now too! Why not if they are old enough to have a choice to be test lab rats for the government!

Reply(4)
83
? ?
3d ago

Break down of society, government matters most, and parents last, abortion, vaccine, gender modified, Psychiatric’s all with out parents even being in formed. Progressive democrats want break down in society and just make everyone loyalists to the elite woke thinking.

Reply(2)
35
 

