ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Robert Castro Joins Scenic Group USA as Senior Director of Marketing

cruiseindustrynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScenic Group USA has announced the addition of cruise and hospitality veteran, Robert Castro, as the new Senior Director of Marketing. “As the growth of the Scenic Group USA market accelerates, so does the growth of our talented marketing team,” said Maggie Carbonell, vice president for marketing at Scenic Group...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hotel Online

Patrick van der Wardt Joins PROVision as Senior Managing Director EMEA

Hotel Technology Veteran Tapped to Lead Growth in Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Global Travel and Hospitality Business Advisory Firm. New Smyrna Beach, FL — January 20, 2022 — PROVision Partners (“PROVision”), a leading global strategic growth, marketing, technology, and commercial services advisory firm to the travel and hospitality industry, today announces the appointment of Patrick van der Wardt to the role of Senior Managing Director EMEA. A seasoned travel and hospitality IT executive with a highly successful 30-year track record of innovation and leadership in the global hotel technology sector, Van der Wardt will head up PROVision’s strategic growth initiatives in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets. He will also be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, while serving the firm’s rapidly expanding client base of B2B hospitality technology providers and hotel organizations in these key regions.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
The Press

Paul Flaharty, executive director for Robert Half's marketing and creative practice group

Robert Half Names Paul Flaharty Executive Director for Marketing and Creative Practice Group. MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Flaharty, a 16-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's marketing and creative practice group. In this role, he will lead operational strategy for the placement of creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent to companies across the globe.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Creative Shop Veteran Joins Leading Performance Marketing Agency, GainShare, as Company’s Creative Director

GainShare’s expansion to a fully integrated performance creative powerhouse continues with the hiring of new Creative Director, Jaime Groth Searle. Leading performance marketing agency, GainShare, has appointed Jaime Groth Searle as the company’s Creative Director. Groth Searle will lead creative strategy and development for GainShare as it continues to grow as a fully integrated performance creative agency.
BUSINESS
The Press

Robert Half Names Brandi Britton Executive Director for Contract Finance and Accounting Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi Britton, a 22-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's contract finance and accounting practice group. In this role, she will lead global operational strategy for the placement of highly skilled finance and accounting professionals on a contract basis, for short- and long-term assignments.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#Marketing Services#Media Planning#Director Of Marketing#Scenic Group Usa#Carnival#Royal Caribbean#Research In Motion#Hbo Latin America#Hard Rock International#Scenic Usa
The Press

Protiviti Promotes 52 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 42 of its directors to the position of managing director and 10 to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement, as well as its operations function.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Hudson Group exec joins C-suite at The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market has named a new finance head. The specialty grocery appointed Adrian Bartella as CFO, effective Jan. 17. Bartella has over 15 years of experience leading finance and accounting teams, having spent the last nine years as CFO at Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America.
GREENSBORO, NC
bodyshopbusiness.com

Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, announced that Albert Kemperle, Inc. has joined the Wesco family of companies. Kemperle Auto Paint, Body & Equipment was founded by Albert and Mary Kemperle, who opened their first store in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1940. Over the decades, generations of founding family members continue to expand that single store into over 50 locations in the eastern U.S. Ronald Kemperle has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to guide the group in the eastern U.S.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Scenic Group begins search for new UK sales director

The Scenic Group is seeking a new UK director of sales to replace Joseph Grimley, who is leaving the business. Grimley has opted to “semi-retire” in Northumberland and support his wife’s digital marketing company, and will remain with Scenic until a replacement is found. David Winterton, global...
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

De Wave Group Looks Ahead to Normality in 2022

“Even though the industry is a bit stuck, 2021 was a very busy year for us,” Giacomo Poggi – who is in charge of the commercial side of refit projects at De Wave Group – said, according to the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Dream Cruises Booking Engine Goes Offline

Dream Cruises appeared to have taken its booking engine offline as of Saturday morning as no future sailings were listed or bookable. Parent company Genting Hong Kong warned earlier in the week it would run out of cash, with sister brand Crystal Cruises also recently suspending operations. Genting did say...
ECONOMY
IndieWire

Sundance Helped Launch the Metaverse Industry, but Isn’t Thrilled About the Future of the Business

Long before Mark Zuckerberg presented himself to shareholders last fall as an avatar and declared Facebook’s new investment in the virtual reality industry known as the metaverse, Sundance was all over it. The festival’s forward-looking New Frontier section has curated immersive and interactive work for 16 years, allowing artists working in VR and other new technologies to incubate their craft while the industry gradually started to pay attention.  Now, with billions of dollars invested in interactive online media and Zuckerberg rebooting Facebook as Meta, the festival can take plenty of credit for showcasing innovation that led to this moment. The pitch...
THEATER & DANCE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Celebrity Cancels Infinity's Summer Europe Program for Caribbean Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has cancelled its summer program aboard the Celebrity Infinity in Europe. Instead the ship will sail in the Caribbean. "Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Infinity from Europe to the Caribbean. As a result, we will be canceling all Celebrity Infinity Mediterranean sailings currently scheduled to depart April 15, 2022 through November 28, 2022. This will allow us to open new seven-night Caribbean cruises for sale in the Summer and Fall months," the company said in a letter sent to booked guests.
CARS
Deadline

‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ Canceled At Nat Geo

Nat Geo is not planning any more races to the center of the Earth: The Disney-owned broadcaster has canceled Race To The Center of the Earth after one season. The big-budget adventure competition series, which comes from Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race, premiered on the linear cable network in March 2021 and later streamed via Disney+ from May. The seven-part series pitted four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy