How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Boston College to snap a three-game losing streak, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying at home to host Notre Dame for a game where the Cardinals will be retiring former All-American Russ Smith's No. 2 jersey.

Louisville was short Dre Davis against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, but did welcome back Sydney Curry after an injury of his own. Thanks to a 13 point/seven rebound effort from him, as well as a resurgent performance from Jae'Lyn Withers, the Cardinals captured a 67-54 victory.

As for the Fighting Irish, they are having a much better season than anticipated. Notre Dame has wins over Kentucky, UNC and Clemson, and five of their six losses come against KenPom Top 50 teams.

This will be the 42nd all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the Cardinals claiming a 26-15 advantage in the series. Louisville came out on top with a 76-64 win during their last meeting on Feb. 23, 2021, as five Cardinals finished in double figures.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPN - Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst)

ESPN - Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

