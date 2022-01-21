ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia Q&A: Is an invasion of Ukraine imminent?

By Roland Oliphant,
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-stakes talks between Moscow and the West broke down earlier this month, escalating fears of an imminent invasion. In the past day there have been reports of Russian diplomatic staff leaving Ukraine and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced Britain will send “self-defence” weapons to the country to repel an...

CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’ as Blinken arrives in Kiev

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
WTAJ

US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and […]
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
The Conversation U.S.

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II. Russia proceeded to instigate and fuel a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 14,000 lives so far. Last year, Russia began massing a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern and northern border and in the occupied Crimea, and taking other provocative actions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 19, 2022, about Putin: “Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he...
The Independent

Russia accuses West of plotting 'provocations' in Ukraine

Russia accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine even as it blames Moscow of planning aggressive military action in the neighboring country. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character.”“They may have extremely tragic consequences for the regional and global security,” Zakharova said. She pointed to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by British military transport planes in recent days, claiming that Ukraine perceives Western military assistance as a “carte...

