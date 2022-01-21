ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IA

Change Of Venue Ordered For Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Iowa State Trooper

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Grundy Center, IA) — A judge in Grundy County has ordered a change of venue in the trial for a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper. The new location hasn’t been determined yet. K-C-C-I Television reports defense attorneys asked for the move but the prosecution didn’t resist. Michael Lang’s lawyers had argued it would be difficult to choose an unbiased jury in Grundy County. Lang is accused of shooting Sergeant Jim Smith to death last April. Smith was among a group of law enforcement officers trying to enter Lang’s home to arrest him after he fled from a traffic stop.

