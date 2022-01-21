Boys Varsity Swimming beats Shelbyville 100 – 65

The FBI revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie "contained written statements claiming responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death. The FBI said it is officially closing its investigation.
MOSCOW (AP) — With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. Amid fears of an imminent attack...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden 's mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House's vaccination efforts. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump , wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The...
(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after a gunman opened fire on them in a Harlem apartment Friday, officials said. The suspect was shot by a third officer and was in critical condition, a police spokesperson said early Saturday. The officers...
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo...
The Supreme Court rejected a request to remand Texas' six-week abortion law back a federal district court Thursday, marking another setback for advocates who have been fighting to strike down the controversial measure. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer dissented from the decision, which returns the issue to a state court...
The bodies of four people, including a baby and a teenager, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling.
