ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo Marking Bittersweet End of ‘1883’ Filming

By Billy Dukes
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

That's a wrap! Filming for Season 1 of 1883 is finished — for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, at least. The show's two stars marked the occasion on social media with a "bittersweet" photo of one of their last days on set. It's a simple picture of two...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares hilarious behind-the-scenes moment on Cobra Kai

Carrie Underwood has shared a picture of the cast of Cobra Kai carrying her on the set of the Netflix show - and all in the pursuit of a very specific photo opportunity. Actors Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena are both holding Carrie on her side while Gianni DeCenzo holds a piece of wood above their heads, with the caption reading: "The Boys Carrying Wood While Carrying Carrie Underwood Under Wood. (Thank You @carrieunderwood for entertaining this terrible proposition.) Happy New Year."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Eric Nelsen
Person
John
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount#Taste Of Country
Hello Magazine

Charley Webb shares rare behind-the-scenes photo from surprise wedding

Charley Webb will no doubt have delighted her social media followers as she shared a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes fun from her surprise wedding to husband Matthew Wolfenden. The mum-of-three had invited friends and family to what they thought was simply a party to celebrate her 30th birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See the Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Luke Bryan's New Video

A little vocal rest didn't stop country singer and American Idol judge Luke Bryan from releasing a brand new music video that fans are calling "one of [his] best videos ever done!" Prior to his annual concert at the sold-out Crash My Playa music festival in Mexico (happening January 19-22),...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Scream Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of That Shocking Franchise Return

For the past 25 years, each installment in the Scream series largely focuses on introducing audiences to new characters who are either terrorized by the murderous Ghostface or they themselves embrace the identity to carry out their treacherous crimes. The exceptions, of course, have been actors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, who have appeared in all five entries in the series, while Scream 4 introduced Marley Shelton's character, who came back for this latest installment. This most recent film, however, featured an entirely unexpected return from a figure in the franchise's history, with new behind-the-scenes photos showing off that return. The new Scream is in theaters now.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Leslie Grace Films More 'Batgirl' Scenes & We Have Photos!

We have more photos of Leslie Grace on the set of her upcoming movie Batgirl, which is being made exclusively for HBO Max. The 27-year-old actress was spotted all bundled up while filming around Parnie Street on Monday (January 17) in Glasgow, Scotland. Leslie was also seen with a handsome...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
411mania.com

The Rock Shares New Behind the Scenes Images for Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared some new behind-the-scenes photos for his upcoming film, Black Adam, via Instagram. The Rock recently spent some time doing some VFX performance work for the production, which he describes and shares more details about below:. “Very long workday, but very productive for...
MOVIES
973rivercountry.com

Carly Pearce Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at Her Tour

After being off the road during quarantine in 2020, Carly Pearce opened for Lady A on the What A Song Can Do tour this past summer. Then in the Fall, Carly launched her own headlining run of shows for The 29 tour where she played songs from her latest album.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Love Is All Around in Joyful Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Young & Restless Leading Lady Camryn Grimes’ Engagement

Friends make the world go round. There was a little daytime reunion of sorts recently and The Young and the Restless alum Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) shared a funny pic from the event. Earlier this week we alerted fans to the exciting news that his former onscreen sister Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and her boyfriend Brock Powell had gotten engaged. Along with former General Hospital star Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon), he took some time out to celebrate with the happy couple.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy