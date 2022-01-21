Michigan’s Fascination With Hot Air Balloons, Early 1900s

If you have a good heart, this is one Michigan story that is not an easy one to read. If you saw the Disney animated film “Bambi” then you will notice the similarities. One day, in the spring of 1933, a doe and her young fawn were enjoying an afternoon in Ogemaw County, east of Houghton/Higgins Lakes. A hunter was nearby, fired his gun, and killed the mother. This is the confusing part to me. Some re-tellings of this story say he was a “careless hunter”...careless how? He was probably hunting illegally and realizing what he did, didn't bother to take the body for meat...he just left it there. Just a wild guess.

