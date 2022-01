YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been releasing a good amount of music lately and now his mixtape Colors is his newest offering. The tape follows a few new songs and projects, including his new collaboration with DaBaby “Bestie/Hit,” “Fish Scale”—which served as a promo single for Colors—and “Black Ball.” The rapper, who is currently on house arrest in Utah after being released from jail in October, has also dropped the Colors singles “Bring the Hook,” “Know Like I Know,” “Emo Rockstar,” and “Emo Love.” NBA and Birdman also teamed up back in December for the mixtape From the Bayou. A couple of months before that the 22-year-old rapper shared his Sincerely, Kentrell album, which managed to dethrone Drake’s Certified Lover Boy from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 when it debuted.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO