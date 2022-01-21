Mississippi woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in DUI crash that caused life-altering injuries

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2018 DUI crash that severely injured another driver.

Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of those years, pay a $2,500 fine, and never contact the victim or her family.

On Nov. 21, 2018, Dugas was reportedly speeding when she crashed into the back of another vehicle on Highway 90 near the Walmart in Ocean Springs.

The victim in the other vehicle suffered life-altering injuries, according to a press release.

Investigators say that Dugas was driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.187.

“The decision made by the defendant to drive her vehicle while under the influence had a devastating impact on the victim’s life. There is simply no excuse in choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a statement. “I hope that this sentence demonstrates our commitment to keeping our highways safe and encourages others to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

Former Mississippi school bus driver who admitted to sexually abusing 13-year-old gets 10-year ‘death sentence’

AROUND THE WEB

Longest-running ‘Weekend Update’ hosts on ‘SNL’