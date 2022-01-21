ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Mississippi woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in DUI crash that caused life-altering injuries

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0drtSkHg00

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2018 DUI crash that severely injured another driver.

Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of those years, pay a $2,500 fine, and never contact the victim or her family.

On Nov. 21, 2018, Dugas was reportedly speeding when she crashed into the back of another vehicle on Highway 90 near the Walmart in Ocean Springs.

The victim in the other vehicle suffered life-altering injuries, according to a press release.

Investigators say that Dugas was driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.187.

“The decision made by the defendant to drive her vehicle while under the influence had a devastating impact on the victim’s life. There is simply no excuse in choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a statement. “I hope that this sentence demonstrates our commitment to keeping our highways safe and encourages others to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

Former Mississippi school bus driver who admitted to sexually abusing 13-year-old gets 10-year ‘death sentence’

AROUND THE WEB

Longest-running ‘Weekend Update’ hosts on ‘SNL’

Comments / 7

Dreamweaver76
22h ago

I see articles like this and STILL wonder why no toxicology report was done on the woman who took my son's life with with her vehicle, who had it towed personally, from the scene of the accident/crime and never even received a ticket for the first thing and also who's insurance claims there's no liability on their behalf... and I wonder still, if she, who was driving was not at least partially at fault, then who was? My son can not tell his side of the story.

Reply(4)
5
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after 2 young children found alone in hotel with drugs, drug paraphernalia, police say

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after police say they found her two young children locked in a room with drugs and drug paraphernalia. “Thanks to Child Protective Services and Lee County Judge Staci Bevill and her office for their assistance. A tragedy was narrowly avoided in this case. We are so thankful these kids were located and are safe,” Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said in a facebook post.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Ocean Springs, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi teens charged with at least 7 counts of auto burglary, connected to crimes in two counties — possibly more

Two Mississippi teens have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary across two Mississippi counties. Dylan Ray Guy, 19, from Jayess, and Ja’Quan Sibley,18, from McComb, have been taken into custody in connection to several burglaries in Walthall and Lincoln County. In Lincoln County, both teens are...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police investigate after man found dead sitting in parked car; he had a blanket over him in frigid temperatures

A 66-year-old man was found dead sitting behind the driver’s seat of his parked car on Old Washington Road on Thursday night. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the cause of his death is unknown, however, it appears as if he may have died of natural causes. Temperatures outside were below freezing and the car’s engine was not running. He had a small blanket draped across his upper body, Lee said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#Capital Punishment
Magnolia State Live

Man found dead with small blanket in parked car on Mississippi road in bitter cold night

A 66-year-old man was found dead sitting behind the driver’s seat of his parked car on Old Washington Road on Thursday night. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the cause of his death is unknown, however it appears as if he may have died of natural causes. Temperatures outside were below freezing and the car’s engine was not running. He had a small blanket draped across his upper body, Lee said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Magnolia State Live

Two-day search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teens ends with arrests. Suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery of family member.

Police took two Mississippi teenagers into custody late Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, ending a two-day search for the pair, who Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps had warned were armed and dangerous. They were apprehended without incident by Tupelo police officers. Jadarius Chapman, 19, and Chanel Butler, 17, were wanted for...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested, reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters

A Mississippi couple has been arrested after they were reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters. On Friday, January 14, 2022, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of catalytic converters being stolen on County Road 244. After investigating the incident the Sheriff’s Department discovered the suspects...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi emergency manager arrested, accused of creating fictitious invoices and defrauding county thousands

The former emergency manager for Covington County has been arrested after he was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury. State Auditor Shad White announced today Special Agents from his office have arrested former Covington County Emergency Manager Gregory Sanford. A $17,063.59 demand letter was presented to Sanford upon his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi congressman backs bill that would send fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

One Mississippi congressman believes that those caught smuggling fentanyl into the country should pay by spending life behind bars. Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation that would increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the United States to life in prison.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi city experiencing rash of suspicious fires. Leaders discuss possible relationship to crime.

Since November, the Vicksburg Fire Department has battled what Fire Chief Craig Danczyk called 13 significant fires, and nine are being investigated as suspicious. “Unfortunately, we are having an unusual amount of fires,” Danczyk said at a Tuesday afternoon meeting involving the city’s police and fire chiefs and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy