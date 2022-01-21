Catch up Quick

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Two teens stranded on freezing Oregon mountain rescued after writing giant ‘SOS’ in snow

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...
ACCIDENTS
WLWT 5

Weekend weather planner: Tracking Sunday snow in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will see frigid temperatures, followed by a chance for accumulating snow. Frigid temperatures have moved in and will stick around Saturday for the Bengals game. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s as tailgates get started, and wind chills will be in the teens. By noon, temperatures...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO
wvlt.tv

Slick roads likely Monday morning as temperatures drop overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues into Monday morning as temperatures drop and roads become slick. Snow showers continue to push out here overnight. The biggest concern at this point is very slick roads Monday morning. No matter if you have snow, slush, or even just wet roads, all will likely refreeze and create slick roads with temperatures dropping to 26 by Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS New York

TIMELINE: Bitter Cold, Winter Storm On Tap For The Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re in for a weekend of significant weather changes and challenges, culminating in a storm that’ll impact our area early Monday morning, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Here’s what to expect and when: LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits across the area with winds still gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills in and around the city will range from 0 to -10 and N&W they will range from -10 to -25. That said, the National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings for our northwest suburbs. SATURDAY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wvlt.tv

Rain Wednesday evening turns to snow for some by Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing us another chance for rain to snow. Snow lovers, don’t get too excited. Most of us will just see rain or a wintry mix early Thursday morning. WHAT TO EXPECT. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next system arriving...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of Sunday comes with more rain to sleet and snow at times, as temperatures drop. Sunday in the Valley temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. Meanwhile the Smokies stay cold enough for all snow, but the Plateau across the Tennessee, Kentucky line can have a back and forth of rain, sleet, and snow all day today. It feels colder, thanks to that wind! While we have some pauses in the precipitation, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s over. The last wave of rain to sleet and snow moves through the rest of today, moving down temperatures.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect until Monday morning due to a wintry system moving through the region. The region saw snow and ice Sunday, which wreaked havoc on many East Tennessee Roads. Moving forward Monday, bands of light snow are rotating through the area, but what you’ll notice more will be just how cold it is. Many agencies are warning of black ice amid the dangerously low temperatures.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vanalstyneleader.com

J.B. Webb — Catching up can be hard to do

I would like to bring up for my friends and readers how I got a two-week vacation from writing — because Christmas and New Year’s was on consecutive Fridays the paper didn't runeither day. Those two weeks off were great. I got in a lot more fishing time but on the other hand, I got to help Susan on remodel jobs around the house. Give me fishing.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Two people break into Brushy Mountain Market in Morgan Co.

Live music, Dolly movie screenings and a costume contest are all planned for the DollyFest 2022 in Knoxville's Old City. Dolly Parton continues to touch Sevier County residents in several ways. Young-Williams Animal Center Receives $30k From Betty White Challenge.
KNOXVILLE, TN

