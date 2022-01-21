Catch up Quick

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of Sunday comes with more rain to sleet and snow at times, as temperatures drop. Sunday in the Valley temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. Meanwhile the Smokies stay cold enough for all snow, but the Plateau across the Tennessee, Kentucky line can have a back and forth of rain, sleet, and snow all day today. It feels colder, thanks to that wind! While we have some pauses in the precipitation, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s over. The last wave of rain to sleet and snow moves through the rest of today, moving down temperatures.
