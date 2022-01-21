ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Committee Approves Legislation Aimed At Stopping Unfair Online Business Practices

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIAob_0drtS1qM00

(Washington, DC) — A U-S Senate committee has given its approval to legislation that is aimed at stopping unfair business practices on the internet. U-S Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced the bill in October. Grassley and Klobuchar say it would level the playing field for smaller businesses needing to operate on the digital platforms owned by huge companies. They say it would also benefit the consumers who use them. The measure is worded to restore competition online by stopping the dominant digital platforms from unfairly giving preference to their own products and services. It isn’t clear when the full Senate might open debate on the matter.

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Antitrust Bill Aimed At Limiting Power Of Amazon, Apple And Other Big Tech Platforms

A major piece of legislation aimed at limiting the business conduct of Amazon and other tech platforms cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, underscoring a bipartisan desire to curb the influence of major internet companies. The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is aimed at cracking down on a platform’s “self-preferencing.” It prohibits dominant internet companies like Amazon from favoring their own products and services in a way that would “materially harm” competition on their platform. It also would restrict conduct such as discriminating against businesses that use their platforms, and places limits on practices that disadvantage rivals. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Chuck Grassley
Consumer Reports.org

Consumer Reports applauds Senate Judiciary Committee vote to approve the American Innovation and Choice Online Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports praised the Senate Judiciary Committee today for approving a bipartisan bill that would begin to address problems created by the dominant market power of the largest online platforms. In the current digital marketplace, consumers are at a disadvantage because they lack meaningful choices, allowing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators opened an emotional, raw debate Wednesday on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that’s almost certain to be defeated without a filibuster rules change. It’s a stunning setback for President Joe Biden and his party. Despite his late push, Biden has been unable to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Business#Washington Dc#Unfair Business Practices#U S
Western Iowa Today

Senator Grassley Turns Democrats Words Back on Them

(Washington, DC) U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is turning Democratic arguments for a federal voting law back on the party’s members. The Iowa Republican says Democrats were the first to raise the issue in 2018. Grassley says evidence-free claims of voter suppression are just as bad as claims of voter fraud not supported by the evidence. He points to Democratic claims in 2018 that the party only lost certain races due to rigged elections. Grassley was speaking on the U-S Senate floor Tuesday. He asked why his Republican party would try to keep people from voting when it does very well in elections with a large turnout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Applauds $829 Million in Infrastructure Funding For River Lock and Dams

(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Groups ask Iowa Senate leaders to give reporters more access

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Free press advocates pushed Iowa Senate leaders to change a policy that removed reporters from the Senate floor for the first time in more than 100 years and moved them to a second-floor public gallery where they can’t interact with lawmakers. League of Women Voters of Iowa President Terese Grant on Wednesday said that limiting the access of reporters to senators also limits the fundamental right of the citizens of Iowa to have firsthand knowledge of the governmental process. The organization and others, including the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and the Iowa Capitol Press Association, held the press conference to highlight action by Republican Senate leaders to remove reporters from the chamber’s floor, where they had greater access to legislators.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Fudzilla

Apple orders US senators to stop anti-trust legislation

You thou shalt not do anything that upsets iPhone sales. Fruity cargo cult Apple penned a stiff letter to US senators ordering them not to pass bipartisan antitrust legislation not because it would stop the company from doing what it likes but because it will “harm the privacy of American iPhone users.”
TECHNOLOGY
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy