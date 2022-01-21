Senate Committee Approves Legislation Aimed At Stopping Unfair Online Business Practices

(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.

