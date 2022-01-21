Senate Committee Approves Legislation Aimed At Stopping Unfair Online Business Practices
(Washington, DC) — A U-S Senate committee has given its approval to legislation that is aimed at stopping unfair business practices on the internet. U-S Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced the bill in October. Grassley and Klobuchar say it would level the playing field for smaller businesses needing to operate on the digital platforms owned by huge companies. They say it would also benefit the consumers who use them. The measure is worded to restore competition online by stopping the dominant digital platforms from unfairly giving preference to their own products and services. It isn’t clear when the full Senate might open debate on the matter.
Comments / 1