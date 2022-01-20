How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Barry Zhu rank in Boys’ 14 bracket in December?

ESPN’s longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will take the rest of the season off to rest his voice ahead of planned vocal surgery, he said Monday. He said he plans to be back in action at the start of the 2022-23 season, which would be his 43rd calling games for the network. Writing on ESPN’s Front Row site, Vitale, who returned to work in November after battling two separate forms of cancer in 2021, said he was diagnosed with Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords and would need surgery. That will require “an even longer T.O., Baby!” he...

BASKETBALL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO