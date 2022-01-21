Po-Hi Student Council

The Economic, Employment, and Empowerment Committee of the NAACP Houston Youth Council will host, $chooling Debt, an advocacy program dedicated to giving college-bound students the knowledge needed to reduce or avoid overwhelming college student loan debt January 16th from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. CST via Zoom. The program will cover...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Booker T. Washington student council delivered 32 blankets on Tuesday to Wichita Falls Faith Mission. Student council members raised money by selling Candy Cane Grams to the student body before Christmas. The students decided to use the money to work with Blankets of Hope...
After 23 years of service, the Student Leadership Council made the executive decision to dissolve the organization on Nov. 17, 2021. The members are now transitioning into new roles and creating strategies to better serve the Lee community. Over the past few years, SLC faced decreased engagement and a shift...
PONCA CITY — Due to the high number of absences among teachers and support staff members and the inability to cover with substitutes, Ponca City High School and West Middle School will transition to Distance Learning from Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14. Shifting these sites to Distance...
Sussex university masters student, Tom Pashby, has been selected as Regency Ward’s Green Party candidate, for the May 2023 Brighton & Hove elections. Pashby, who is non-binary, is currently studying their masters at the University of Sussex, and has been living in Brighton since 2019, after growing up in Hertfordshire.
The Ponca City Public School Po-Hi Steppers are sponsoring their annual Mini Stepper Clinic for girls ages 3 years through 7th grade. The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt and props. All registrations after January 24th will be charged $45. No registrations will be accepted after February 2nd. The...
DENVER (CBS4)– There is a push to make free menstrual products available in restrooms of all Denver Public Schools. Some DPS schools have started offering the products.(credit: Tay Anderson)
The proposal would mandate all K-12 schools have the products accessible and available.
The hope is to take away some financial burden for students. If passed, the availability for all DPS students would begin at the start of next school year.
Drawing a crowd that filled C-120, MSJ welcomed Carnegie Mellon University Professor and International Math Olympiad CoachPo-Shen Loh for a guest speaker event during lunch on December 12. Hosted by the Math, Academic Challenge, and Computer Science Clubs, the event featured Loh’s lecture on the power of simple ideas and his contact tracing method.
Elementary students in the Ponca City Public School District can’t get enough of reading together. The District has participated in 13 One District, One Book selections in recent years and plan to begin book number 14 on January 25, 2022. Teri Vogele, Elementary Curriculum Director, said, “Participating in ODOB...
PONCA CITY — Ponca City Public School Superintendent Shelly Arrott addressed board members about COVID at Monday’s School Board meeting. Arrott said the district’s risk level is at 71.5 percent, the highest it has been since February of 2020. “It has been a struggle,” she said.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week.
Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday.
Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday.
Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
Pictured are (seated) Kunta Bilivogui, Ricardo Vasquez, Regina Clarke, Gianna DiNuzzo, Chelseigh Theodore, and Adriana Rodriguez and (standing) Alannah Dudley, Rihanna Vicuna, Samantha Horton from Kids Making a Difference, Alessandra Ruggiero, and Pari Patel. Not pictured are Alvin Miller-Washington, Anthony Sakouvogui, Brooklyn Garofalo, Gabriela Mercado, Gianna Ramos, Odalis Diaz, and Sophia Mercado. (Photo courtesy of East Haven Public Schools)
The St. Charles Arts Council recently announced that the 2022 Student Art Show will be held April 9-30 at 116 Gallery in downtown St. Charles. The show will feature student artwork (both kindergarten to 12th-grade students and currently enrolled undergraduate students) from the Fox River Valley. The Student Art Show...
Body Karly James, a 2018 Po-Hi graduate and current senior at UCO majoring in graphic design, stopped by Po-Hi on Thursday to address students about career opportunities in graphic design. Karly is a two-time Addy award winner for packaging and marketing work she has done for both local and national businesses. An Addy award is presented by the American Advertising Federation recognizing the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising and is one of the most prestigious awards that can be won by a graphic designer. Carly discussed process tools of creation as well as the design programs of study available at UCO. Computer students at Po-Hi can begin the path to learning graphic design, video production and programming with classes focused on learning various software packages in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Premier, After Effects and Audition, as well as the programming languages of Python and Java.
