Po-Hi Student Council

Body Karly James, a 2018 Po-Hi graduate and current senior at UCO majoring in graphic design, stopped by Po-Hi on Thursday to address students about career opportunities in graphic design. Karly is a two-time Addy award winner for packaging and marketing work she has done for both local and national businesses. An Addy award is presented by the American Advertising Federation recognizing the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising and is one of the most prestigious awards that can be won by a graphic designer. Carly discussed process tools of creation as well as the design programs of study available at UCO. Computer students at Po-Hi can begin the path to learning graphic design, video production and programming with classes focused on learning various software packages in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Premier, After Effects and Audition, as well as the programming languages of Python and Java.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO