ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Po-Hi Student Council

Ponca City News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePo-Hi Student Council awarded the recipients of the December Citizens and Teacher...

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

NAACP Houston Youth Council hosts financial program for college-bound students

The Economic, Employment, and Empowerment Committee of the NAACP Houston Youth Council will host, $chooling Debt, an advocacy program dedicated to giving college-bound students the knowledge needed to reduce or avoid overwhelming college student loan debt January 16th from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. CST via Zoom. The program will cover...
HOUSTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Booker T. Washington student council donates blankets to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Booker T. Washington student council delivered 32 blankets on Tuesday to Wichita Falls Faith Mission. Student council members raised money by selling Candy Cane Grams to the student body before Christmas. The students decided to use the money to work with Blankets of Hope...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
leeclarion.com

Student Leadership Council's dissolution leads to new leadership committees

After 23 years of service, the Student Leadership Council made the executive decision to dissolve the organization on Nov. 17, 2021. The members are now transitioning into new roles and creating strategies to better serve the Lee community. Over the past few years, SLC faced decreased engagement and a shift...
EDUCATION
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi and WMS move to distance learning

PONCA CITY — Due to the high number of absences among teachers and support staff members and the inability to cover with substitutes, Ponca City High School and West Middle School will transition to Distance Learning from Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14. Shifting these sites to Distance...
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Higgins
poncacitynow.com

Po-Hi Steppers Announce Mini Stepper Clinics and Performance Dates

The Ponca City Public School Po-Hi Steppers are sponsoring their annual Mini Stepper Clinic for girls ages 3 years through 7th grade. The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt and props. All registrations after January 24th will be charged $45. No registrations will be accepted after February 2nd. The...
PONCA CITY, OK
CBS Denver

Denver Public School Board Considers Making Menstrual Products Available In All School Restrooms

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a push to make free menstrual products available in restrooms of all Denver Public Schools. Some DPS schools have started offering the products.(credit: Tay Anderson) The proposal would mandate all K-12 schools have the products accessible and available. The hope is to take away some financial burden for students. If passed, the availability for all DPS students would begin at the start of next school year.
DENVER, CO
thesmokesignal.org

Professor Po-Shen Loh brings the power of simple ideas to MSJ

Drawing a crowd that filled C-120, MSJ welcomed Carnegie Mellon University Professor and International Math Olympiad CoachPo-Shen Loh for a guest speaker event during lunch on December 12. Hosted by the Math, Academic Challenge, and Computer Science Clubs, the event featured Loh’s lecture on the power of simple ideas and his contact tracing method.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Council#Citizens Of The Month
Ponca City News

One District, One Book

Elementary students in the Ponca City Public School District can’t get enough of reading together. The District has participated in 13 One District, One Book selections in recent years and plan to begin book number 14 on January 25, 2022. Teri Vogele, Elementary Curriculum Director, said, “Participating in ODOB...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
zip06.com

Ferrara Student Council Collects Clothing for People in Need

Pictured are (seated) Kunta Bilivogui, Ricardo Vasquez, Regina Clarke, Gianna DiNuzzo, Chelseigh Theodore, and Adriana Rodriguez and (standing) Alannah Dudley, Rihanna Vicuna, Samantha Horton from Kids Making a Difference, Alessandra Ruggiero, and Pari Patel. Not pictured are Alvin Miller-Washington, Anthony Sakouvogui, Brooklyn Garofalo, Gabriela Mercado, Gianna Ramos, Odalis Diaz, and Sophia Mercado. (Photo courtesy of East Haven Public Schools)
EAST HAVEN, CT
Ponca City News

Po-Hi graduate addresses students

Body Karly James, a 2018 Po-Hi graduate and current senior at UCO majoring in graphic design, stopped by Po-Hi on Thursday to address students about career opportunities in graphic design. Karly is a two-time Addy award winner for packaging and marketing work she has done for both local and national businesses. An Addy award is presented by the American Advertising Federation recognizing the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising and is one of the most prestigious awards that can be won by a graphic designer. Carly discussed process tools of creation as well as the design programs of study available at UCO. Computer students at Po-Hi can begin the path to learning graphic design, video production and programming with classes focused on learning various software packages in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Premier, After Effects and Audition, as well as the programming languages of Python and Java.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy