ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Mellencamp’s new album, ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,’ arrives today, featuring three Springsteen collabs

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mellencamp‘s first studio album in five years, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, was released today. As previously reported, Bruce Springsteen appears on three of the album’s 12 tracks — “Wasted Days,” “Did You Say Such a Thing” and “A Life Full of...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 KVKI

John Mellencamp Admits He ‘Always Detested’ ‘Jack and Diane’

John Mellencamp revealed that he’d “always detested” his hit song “Jack & Diane” despite its huge success. “I always detested that song until the last couple, three years,” the singer admitted during a recent conversation with Forbes. Mellencamp further explained that he's still shocked to see the song connecting with people 40 years after it was released. “I watched a football game this past weekend, and 80,000 people were singing that song at half time. Can you imagine? I thought, ‘Shit.’ I said, ‘How do all these fucking people know this song?’"
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

John Mellencamp’s Mortal Reckoning

In 2012, the singer and songwriter John Mellencamp was given the John Steinbeck Award, presented annually to an artist, thinker, activist, or writer whose work exemplifies, among other virtues, Steinbeck’s “belief in the dignity of people who by circumstance are pushed to the fringes.” The grace of the marginalized is a long-standing theme of Mellencamp’s writing. The musician, who comes from Indiana and began releasing records in the late nineteen-seventies, is known as a populist soothsayer, an irascible and unpretentious spokesman for hardworking, rural-born folks. Yet Mellencamp has also bristled at this characterization, which is largely rooted in fantasy: men gazing wistfully out the windows of vintage pickup trucks, watching dust blow by, listening to some parched and distant radio station. The image of such “real,” non-coastal Americans has become a useful cudgel for conservatives looking to depict their opponents as élitist buffoons; Mellencamp finds this grotesque. “Let’s address the ‘voice of the heartland’ thing,” he told Paul Rees, whose satisfying biography, “Mellencamp,” came out last year. “Indiana is a red state. And you’re looking at the most liberal motherfucker you know. I am for the total overthrow of the capitalist system. Let’s get all those motherfuckers out of here.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John Mellencamp
1029thebuzz.com

John Mellencamp Says He Was Always The ‘Poor Man’s Bruce Springsteen

On Friday (January 21st), John Mellencamp will release his 25th album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, with advance reviews touting the set as not only a return to form but breaking new ground for the rock veteran. Joining Mellencamp for the sessions was Bruce Springsteen, who guests on three songs. Mellencamp...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: John Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest masterpiece, "A Hero," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that this saga about a good deed gone wrong, in which a man imprisoned for a debt returns a bag of gold to its owner, is, " one of the most labyrinthine moral tales you're likely to encounter ... Farhadi's film grows increasingly knotty with fictions to cover truths, and vice-versa."
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

John Mellencamp, Keb’ Mo’, Greensky Bluegrass top this week’s new releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Albums by John Mellencamp, Keb’ Mo’, Kiefer Sutherland and Greensky Bluegrass top this week’s batch of new music releases... Album of the Week: John Mellencamp is joined by Bruce Springsteen for three tracks on the Indiana Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack” (Republic), his first batch of new material in five years. The 12-song set -- out nearly 40 years after Mellencamp’s breakthrough “American Fool” (as John Cougar) -- features a cover painted by Mellencamp’s youngest son Speck.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Usa Today#The Rock Roll Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jack1065.com

Album capturing Cactus’ 1970 live debut due out this week

An archival live album capturing the very first concert by the veteran rock band Cactus will be released this Friday, January 21, on multiple formats. The album, titled The Birth of Cactus 1970, was recorded at a show that also featured The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Grateful Dead and Steve Miller Band. The concert featured Cactus playing several tunes from its 1970 self-titled debut, as well as select songs from its second and third albums — 1971’s One Way…or Another and Restrictions.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Thomas Rhett’s New Album Features Duet With Katy Perry

Thomas Rhett has revealed more details about his upcoming album, Where We Started, which is due out on April 1st. The project includes 15 songs, among them three duets with the likes of Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Tyler Hubbard and pop star Katy Perry. Thomas said, “For me, getting into...
MUSIC
jack1065.com

The Scorpions debut music video for title track of forthcoming album, ‘Rock Believer’

The Scorpions celebrate the joy of rocking their fans like a hurricane in the official video for the title track of their forthcoming studio album, Rock Believer. The clip, which premiered this week at the veteran German hard rockers’ YouTube channel, features new scenes of The Scorpions performing “Rock Believer” in a studio, mixed with archival footage of the band playing at a variety of major concerts and behind-the-scenes footage of the group interacting with fans and having fun offstage.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy