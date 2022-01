Tobin McDuff has the latest boys high school basketball state rankings. 4A The Hirschi Huskies remains ranked 18th in the state this week. Click here to watch highlights of their previous game against Vernon. 3A The City View Mustangs move up a spot to seventh in the state after a win over Jacksboro last week. […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 12 MINUTES AGO