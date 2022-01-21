Republicans demanding answers on Biden's border policies

A former member of the Obama administration pushed back after President Biden brushed aside a question from a Fox News reporter about allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move in Ukraine and called it "stupid." "It isn't a stupid question," former Obama Director of Global Engagement Brett...
FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate are requesting the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) launch an investigation into the actions taken by the Biden administration in relation to the crisis at the southern border. More than 100 lawmakers,...
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Days after U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, two of his top immigration advisors outlined bold plans, including a major immigration reform bill, a 100-day deportation moratorium, and a strategy to restore protections for asylum seekers that were degraded under former President Donald Trump.
Immigration activists are frustrated with Biden's policy, one year into his administration. José is joined by RAICES Chief Advocacy Officer Erika Andiola and Latino Rebels founder Julio Varela. "He said immigration reform and relief would be a priority... it's not in the Build Back Better bill," Varela states.Jan. 19, 2022.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails."I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden...
Politico's Sam Stein suggested President Biden's latest poor polling numbers were partly due to right-wing individuals who were "emotional" and couldn't hide their "hatred" for the president. Recent polling from Quinnipiac gave the president a 33% approval rating. The dismal survey arrived just days ahead of his one-year anniversary in...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez took aim at President Joe Biden on Sunday, claiming his 'disastrous' policies are driving Hispanic voters out of the Democratic Party. She made the comments in an interview with Fox & Friends, less than a year until the midterm elections that will decide who...
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration argued in court Wednesday in defense of Title 42, a Trump-era border closure policy that has relied on the public health emergency created by the pandemic to quickly return migrants crossing the US-Mexico border. It was striking to hear the Department of Justice defending the harsh policy, while at the same time it has been arguing against returning asylum seekers to Mexico under another Trump-era border policy, Remain in Mexico, which they admit forces migrants into harrowing conditions and extreme violence.
Desperation manifests itself in many forms. This week, an event occurred on America’s southern border that tragically demonstrated the lengths a desperate caregiver would undertake. A family with both a woman and a child in wheelchairs tried to cross the Rio Grande. More than 65 million Americans currently serve...
Former Democratic Labor Secretary Robert Reich was ridiculed on Thursday after he tried to blame conservative media for distorting an earlier tweet where he suggested Senate Democrats should have given Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., the "backs of their hands" over her filibuster stance. "Tonight, Republican senators lined up to shake...
Sean Hannity said President Biden is liked by no one and that his administration's reputation cannot be salvaged by the mainstream media during his "Hannity" monologue Monday. "After a historically bad week capping off a historically bad year, Joe Biden's presidency is now on the ropes. Things are going so poorly that even as one-time protectors the media mob, they're now beginning to take note," Hannity said.
Must-read Catherine Rampell column on the Biden immigration and border record after one year. Washington, DC – A must-read column from the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, “A year into his presidency, Biden has kept some of Trump’s worst immigration policies in place. Why?” captures the dispiriting reality of the Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies and the related political dynamics.
This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 14, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm Raymond Arroyo in for Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. A group of scientists is calling on Spotify...
This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 14, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: To catch my podcast with my husband, Sean, "From the Kitchen Table," we had a fascinating conversation with Josh Slocum. Have a great weekend. Tucker Carlson is up next.
The one area in which presidents have the most executive power is foreign policy. President Biden campaigned on his decades of foreign policy experience with promises to improve the U.S. standing among world leaders with slogans like a return to having "adults in the room." But a year into his presidency, Biden is receiving low marks for his foreign policy record.
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are planning to exploit President Biden's inauguration anniversary by outlining his string of "failures" during his first year in office and arguing the GOP is better equipped to lead. According to an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital, House conservatives plan to drive home...
Comments / 0