Republicans demanding answers on Biden's border policies

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MSNBC

Immigration reform and border policy, a year into Biden's presidency

Immigration activists are frustrated with Biden's policy, one year into his administration. José is joined by RAICES Chief Advocacy Officer Erika Andiola and Latino Rebels founder Julio Varela. "He said immigration reform and relief would be a priority... it's not in the Build Back Better bill," Varela states.Jan. 19, 2022.
The Independent

‘What are Republicans for’? Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails."I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden...
Mother Jones

The Biden Administration Just Revealed the Layers of Hypocrisy in Its Border Policy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration argued in court Wednesday in defense of Title 42, a Trump-era border closure policy that has relied on the public health emergency created by the pandemic to quickly return migrants crossing the US-Mexico border. It was striking to hear the Department of Justice defending the harsh policy, while at the same time it has been arguing against returning asylum seekers to Mexico under another Trump-era border policy, Remain in Mexico, which they admit forces migrants into harrowing conditions and extreme violence.
Washington Times

Biden's immigration policies are cruel

Desperation manifests itself in many forms. This week, an event occurred on America’s southern border that tragically demonstrated the lengths a desperate caregiver would undertake. A family with both a woman and a child in wheelchairs tried to cross the Rio Grande. More than 65 million Americans currently serve...
Fox News

Hannity: Even the media can't protect Biden now, nobody likes the president

Sean Hannity said President Biden is liked by no one and that his administration's reputation cannot be salvaged by the mainstream media during his "Hannity" monologue Monday. "After a historically bad week capping off a historically bad year, Joe Biden's presidency is now on the ropes. Things are going so poorly that even as one-time protectors the media mob, they're now beginning to take note," Hannity said.
americasvoice.org

“Worst of All Worlds” – Why Biden’s Border and Immigration Policies Need a Reset

Must-read Catherine Rampell column on the Biden immigration and border record after one year. Washington, DC – A must-read column from the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, “A year into his presidency, Biden has kept some of Trump’s worst immigration policies in place. Why?” captures the dispiriting reality of the Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies and the related political dynamics.
Fox News

Tucker: Biden made it clear Americans cannot peacefully protest

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 14, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: To catch my podcast with my husband, Sean, "From the Kitchen Table," we had a fascinating conversation with Josh Slocum. Have a great weekend. Tucker Carlson is up next.
Fox News

Biden’s foreign policy blunders

The one area in which presidents have the most executive power is foreign policy. President Biden campaigned on his decades of foreign policy experience with promises to improve the U.S. standing among world leaders with slogans like a return to having "adults in the room." But a year into his presidency, Biden is receiving low marks for his foreign policy record.
