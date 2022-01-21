ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Newborn giraffe dies at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeL54_0drtOx5N00

SAN DIEGO — Just days after his birth, a newborn baby giraffe has died at a California zoo.

According to KGTV, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Thursday that the unnamed male calf, born Monday to Masai giraffe Zindzhi, had difficulty standing and stopped nursing after his arrival. His health quickly began to deteriorate, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center, where the wildlife health and wildlife care teams provided around-the-clock care,” the post read. “Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf.”

The zoo said its staff is closely monitoring Zindhi and the other giraffes in the wake of the death, according to the post.

In a previous post, the zoo pointed out that the calf was born on what would have been the 100th birthday of late actress Betty White, who was well-known for her love of animals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Woman fears her dog was harmed at Tulsa dog kennel

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/21/22, 4:35 p.m.: The owners of Paws on Pearl have released the following statement:. To all of our clients, the concerned dog lovers that are calling and those commenting on social media – we hear you. We are reading your comments. We are listening to your feedback. We hear you and understand you are speaking from the heart. We respect your love of dogs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. — (AP) — Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said. Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy