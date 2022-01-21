ONE PIECE: The ranking of fan favorite characters will arrive on May 5th

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”

