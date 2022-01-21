ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCK LEGEND MEAT LOAF HAS DIED

radiokmzn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRock singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. According to his official Facebook page, the legendary performer passed away last night at the age of 74. Born Michael Lee Aday, he exploded onto the music scene in 1977 with the release of his album “Bat Out of Hell,”...

radiokmzn.com

The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
KTLA

Meat Loaf, rock superstar and ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74. The singer born Marvin Lee […]
MUSIC
