Tuft & Needle Nook Nightstand

When it comes to extra space, at least one bedroom in your home isn't exactly palatial. Whether that room is yours, a child's or reserved for guests, you're searching for ways to get the most out of...
There has never been a better time to design a corner of your home that’s dedicated to the pursuit of cozy. Whether it’s a reading nook, a scrolling snug, or a daydreaming den, this chill zone should provide a break from the home office, the home gym, and whatever part of your home is Grand Central Station. That doesn’t mean it can’t be as easy on the eyes as it is on your mood. Below you’ll find a selection of chic and cozy lounge chairs to elevate your off-duty oasis (and if you really still want a BarcaLounger, you’ll find one here).
Folded Shelves (2016) by Johan van Hengel are formed by bending sheet steel to create various pockets for storing all sorts of items. Use it to avoid clutter in the hallway, kitchen, living room or office. Includes two hooks for hanging objects and bolts for wall mounting. Choose from several sizes. Made in China.
Designed from scratch, our Wood bed Frame is the heirloom piece you never knew you could afford. With a clean look that is modern, yet classic, this wood bed frame is constructed of high-quality, long-lasting hardwood that will stay sturdy and beautiful for years to come. Made in Oak or Walnut, this bed frame will fit any space and style.
Meet the solid wood end table that tops them all. If you’re wondering how it earned the name"Everywhere End Table", we’ve got your answer: There’s nowhere this built-to-last beauty doesn’t look good. The hardest thing about owning one is figuring out where to put a piece that fits perfectly, well… everywhere.
We reinvented an old three-drawer dresser, turning it into a combination bedside table and pet bed. We cut out the bottom two drawers, relined the inset with beadboard, then painted the entire unit a fun teal color. Finally, we added an inviting cushion, making it a perfect hideaway for a small dog or cat.
So you’re finally planning to upgrade your at-home workspace from that “temporary,” thrown-together corner of the living room? No longer excited to hunch over the very small vintage table you got off Facebook Marketplace? We don’t blame you. Stretch your legs and consider a sleek, shiny standing desk. It could bring a little movement to your workday, thanks to the simple act of changing from a sitting position to a standing one, or add a much welcome change of perspective—because, hey, maybe you can see out the window when you’re on your feet.
One reason open-concept spaces are so popular is because they can quickly make the entire area more inviting. Since there aren’t any walls closing you off from the kitchen or living room, for example, you’re more likely to feel welcomed into those zones. But that doesn’t always go...
With industrial-inspired steel rails and wood shelves, our Holgate Modular Collection provides the framework for a versatile and customized shelving solution. Easily adjustable with several configurations and your choice of cabinet hardware and wood finishes, choose from one of our pre-configured sets or design your own to suit your space.
Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
The perfect nightstand is equal parts design-forward and practical. These small pieces...
One-of-a-kind design: Let our natural teak root cocktail table, crafted from reclaimed teak wood, introduce an organic shape to your decor. We use it as an ideal counterpoint to clean modern scenes. Note the contrast of the bark's natural lighter color with the dark flat areas where the root was cut and smoothed. Each root is unique; color, size & shape vary. No trees were cut down to obtain the wood roots, which were reclaimed from trees sustainably harvested for lumber. The cocktail table comes with a 50-round tempered-glass top. Also offered: the Tremont console table and Tremont wall art, each a unique slice of teak root, cut to fit in a 40x40 square; no two alike.
Contemporary elegance with a winged camelback headboard and footboard accented with nailhead trim. Lavish nailhead trim and dramatic design bring cool sophistication to any bedroom. No need to worry about trends here... Celina will always be a standout in any bedroom. Dimensions: 72" W x 87" D x 52" H.
Unlike many hobbies, crocheting allows crocheters to release their artistic side while creating products people can use every day. Whether it's new baby clothes for your favorite niece or blankets to keep your family warm, there's one common factor. You must have a set of the best crochet needles like the BeCraftee Crochet Hooks Kit on hand.
My partner and I were originally looking for a house to renovate, but when we found this block of land, we saw it as an opportunity to make our home here. We purchased it in 1999, and began construction four years later. Initially construction was quite rapid, and we were able to move in fairly quickly. However, completing the project—–putting in all the finishing touches—–took a little longer than we thought, and it was finally done at the end of 2006.
Exclusively ours. Influenced by 1970s space-race design, this sculptural chandelier lets you add a vintage industrial element to your mix. Great placed over a classic modern table or used to refresh the look of a more traditional room. Features 12 arms, six of which are adjustable. Shown here in shimmering Polished Nickel with clear-glass globes. Also comes in warm Vintage Brass with smoked-glass globes. One 6 rod and two 12 rods included. Extra rods and replacement globes can be purchased. Also available: the Savoy floor lamp in the same two finishes.
