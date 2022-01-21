ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Tuft & Needle Everywhere End Table

dwell.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the solid wood end table that tops them all. If you’re...

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
dwell.com

Tuft & Needle Nook Nightstand

Our solid wood Nook Nightstand is the bedside MVP you’ve been looking for. Need something functional and beautiful? The Nook has you covered. Built-in storage space that’s roomy enough for knick-knacks or late-night snacks, high-quality wood materials that are made to last generations, and pieces that are easy to assemble and clean make this the most useable, durable piece your bedroom’s ever seen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

How to Turn an Old End Table Into a Pet Bed

Octagon tables were very popular in the 1960s and '70s; today you can find them at garage sales and flea markets for next to nothing. We updated this one by removing the door and giving the whole piece a fresh coat of paint. We used high-gloss latex paint, but chalk paint is another alternative. Then we made it pet-friendly by lining the inside with fabric and a fluffy cushion.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Addie Bronze Pull-Up Table

Simply elegant. Accent table styled and sized to fit in anywhere. Hand-applied brushing creates a spun finish on cone base. Circular top has black glass inset. With a wide selection of modern and classic styles, our extensive range of tables offer the perfect blend of function and form. Our stylish coffee and cocktail tables create an inviting center for your living areas in a wide selection of stunning finishes. Add an occasional table for a bold lamp and your favorite book. Or arrange your treasured objects on a versatile console table. Experience our collection in the comfort of a Signature Store.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
dwell.com

Muuto Folded Shelves

Folded Shelves (2016) by Johan van Hengel are formed by bending sheet steel to create various pockets for storing all sorts of items. Use it to avoid clutter in the hallway, kitchen, living room or office. Includes two hooks for hanging objects and bolts for wall mounting. Choose from several sizes. Made in China.
LIFESTYLE
dwell.com

How to Make a House Feel Like a Home, According to the Founders of Canyon Coffee

For anyone with a healthy coffee habit, the key word is ritual. Ally Walsh and Casey Wojtalewicz, partners and cofounders of Southern California’s Canyon Coffee, see the rituals that surround coffee as means of connecting to one another, and they say these processes have a way of "adding beauty and warmth to daily life." Of course, like any habit, a measured approach is best.
HOME & GARDEN
KRON4

Best crochet needle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Unlike many hobbies, crocheting allows crocheters to release their artistic side while creating products people can use every day. Whether it’s new baby clothes for your favorite niece or blankets to keep your family warm, there’s one common factor. You must have a set of the best crochet needles like the BeCraftee Crochet Hooks Kit on hand.
LIFESTYLE
dwell.com

Design Within Reach Folk Ladder Shelving

Danish designers Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn named their company Norm to express their dedication to "working with Danish norms and standards refined over hundreds of years," says Bjerre-Poulsen. The sincerity of their approach – bypassing flashy design for good design – shows in the quality of their work. Folk Ladder Shelving (2017) is yet another reflection of that renowned quality, at once a celebration of minimalism and functionality. "We wanted to create a timeless shelving unit that you could afford for your first studio apartment and easily move around, add elements to and expand as your needs and spaces change throughout your lifetime," explains Rønn.
DESIGN
dwell.com

A Geometric Montreal Home Creates a Sense of Grandeur With a Small Footprint

In Park Extension, Montreal, a historically working-class Greek neighborhood now known for its diverse immigrant population, the Park Ex House is the only two-story residence on its tree-lined block. With its flat roof and tall, geometric form, the 2,400-square-foot dwelling rises above the single-level, gable-roofed homes that surround it. The...
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

These Prefab Tiny Homes Can Be Linked to Create Entire Apartment Complexes

The ways we live and work have changed dramatically in the last few years, to say the least. With unprecedented numbers either working from home or remotely, and real estate prices soaring, the team at French design firm Cutwork wanted to know: "How can we design a habitat that addresses the need to do more in less space?"
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Mum transforms old cabinets into stylish end tables - and you won't believe what she used to achieve the Hamptons-inspired result

A mum has performed an incredible up-cycle on two worn out cabinets and transformed them into chic, Hamptons-inspired tables. Tanya, from Sydney's Central Coast, created an intricate 'herringbone effect' using old blinds leading to an impressive end result. Tanya revealed that she coated the old cabinets with Pureco Silk Paint,...
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

This New Jet Interior Feels More Like a Yacht Than an Airplane

London-based Winch Design created a portfolio for a potential buyer who wanted a “calm, clean, modern” design fit for a wide body—a Boeing 787 or Dreamliner. The partnership never made it past the initial design phase, but Winch liked what they had started together—so much so that the team finished the design and added it to their menu of available concepts. “Part of the aim was to get away from the feeling that you’re on a plane,” Greig Jolly, an associate at Winch who worked on what the company calls its Sky Residence, told Robb Report. “It’s comfortable, the kind of...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy