New Movie: Marry Me Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma

For most people, airports and travel-friendly wardrobe staples go hand in hand. After all, you want to be comfortable if you’re on a plane for hours. Celebrities, too, can relate to this sentiment. The nature of their jobs requires them to be on the road frequently. Take mega star Jennifer Lopez, the triple-threat personality (she sings, acts, and dances) is often photographed hopping off private planes for work. Case in point: she recently return to Los Angeles from the Canary Islands where she was filming. For her travel outfit, Lopez wore Gucci fuzzy slides with a sweatsuit ensemble and a brown shearling vest.
