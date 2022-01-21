New Movie: Marry Me Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma

Once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez would meet her prince charming, Ben Affleck. And while their love story is anything but smooth sailing, the headlines and paparazzi photos might just be the most '00s way to tell a fairy tale about two of the most famous people in the entire world. And while you may think you know every last detail, here's everything from the first time they ruled the tabloids to the 2.0 version — and everything between. It's really just the story of a Boston boy and girl from the Bronx falling in love and realizing (after failed engagements and the trials and tribulations of respective high-profile divorces) that they're really meant to be.

