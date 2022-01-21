Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

The Queen has appointed the first black person to the Order of the Garter, Buckingham Palace has announced.Baroness Valerie Amos, 67, a Labour member of the House of Lords, was also the first black person to become a cabinet member.According to the Palace she will now be the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The appointment, which can only be made by the Queen, is one of three being made at the end of the year, the others being former prime minister Tony Blair who made Baroness Amos...

